Jerusalem-Collazo unification bout moved to June

Melvin Jerusalem (left) and Oscar Collazo during the weigh-in prior to their first fight. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem has confirmed that his highly anticipated unification bout with old rival Oscar Collazo has been moved from its original March date to June.

Jerusalem broke the news through social media on Saturday, February 14, catching many fans off guard.

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The announcement came just days after fellow Filipino world champion Pedro Taduran revealed details of his upcoming title defense in the United States.

In his Facebook post, Jerusalem said organizers initially set the rematch with Collazo for March 14 but rescheduled it.

Training continues

Instead of flying early to the United States to acclimatize, he will remain in Cebu to continue training at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym.

The two first met in 2023, months after Jerusalem captured the WBO minimumweight title with a stunning second-round TKO victory over Masataka Taniguchi.

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Riding that momentum, Jerusalem took on Collazo in Indio, California. But Collazo dethroned Jerusalem via seventh-round stoppage.

Jerusalem later admitted he struggled to adjust to the time difference and conditions in the U.S., saying the lack of proper acclimatization affected his performance and ultimately cost him the belt.

He rebounded in impressive fashion in 2024, edging then-unbeaten Yudai Shigeoka by split decision to claim the WBC minimumweight crown.

Title defenses

Since then, Jerusalem has successfully defended the title four times, setting the stage for a high-stakes unification clash with Collazo, who still holds the WBO belt.

Jerusalem carries a 25-3 record with 12 knockouts.

Since his loss to Collazo, he has strung together five straight wins, all in world title bouts.

Collazo, unbeaten at 13-0 with 10 knockouts, has defended the WBO title six times since winning it from Jerusalem.

Among his victories were wins over Filipino challengers Jayson Vayson and Garen Diagan.

With both champions riding strong runs, the rescheduled June showdown now looms as one of the most compelling matchups in the minimumweight division.

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