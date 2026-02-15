Giuseppe FC wins Aboitiz Football Cup’s boys-14 title via penalty

Giuseppe FC players and coaching staff | Aboitiz Football Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Giuseppe FC ruled the boys-14 division of the Aboitiz Football Cup, surviving a tense penalty shootout against Don Bosco FC-A on Sunday, February 15, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

After a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time, Giuseppe held its nerve in the shootout to pull off a 9-8 victory and secure the title.

READ: Cebu FC hosts Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC on Sunday in PFL

Match referee Dave Intong said one Giuseppe player was unable to continue before the shootout.

In line with fair play rules, the officials required Don Bosco FC-A to reduce its list of penalty takers by one to ensure both sides had an equal number of shooters.

The final proved to be as tight as expected.

Dramatic win

Both teams converted their first six attempts before missing on their seventh.

Don Bosco FC-A managed to score two more, but its final kicker sent the ball wide.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC opens long stretch of home games

Giuseppe’s last shooter calmly found the back of the net, sealing the dramatic win and the championship.

Jhames Mikhael Gavas was named Most Valuable Player, while teammate John Kyle Losaria earned Best Goalkeeper honors.

Giuseppe also dominated the individual awards, with James Carmello Torrillo cited as Best Defender and Eze Thomas Omega taking home the Best Midfielder award.

In the battle for third place, Don Bosco Liloan FC blanked San Carlos School of Cebu, 2-0.

READ: Filipinas welcome tough AFC challenge

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