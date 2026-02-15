Prevent heart disease by managing stress —cardiologists

Getty Images via Unsplash

BAGUIO CITY — Cardiologists at the Department of Health (DOH)-run Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) are urging the public not to take stress lightly, warning that it can lead to serious heart problems if left unmanaged.

Dr. Annabelle Taclobao, a visiting consultant at the hospital’s Department of Internal Medicine, emphasized that stress is a significant risk factor for heart disease.

READ: PH heart association: Heed medical experts, not social media

“Stress can lead to heart ailments and should not be taken for granted,” she said.

According to Taclobao, stress-related concerns should be addressed with the help of medical professionals.

Like other health conditions, stress can be managed and treated, but ignoring it may result in cardiovascular complications. She added that consultations on stress management are available free of charge at BGHMC.

The doctor noted that maintaining good mental health plays a vital role in protecting the heart. She explained that chronic stress can also lead to sleep deprivation, which further increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

A healthy heart is not just a physical matter but also an emotional one, Taclobao said.

Case of work stress

“We have a lot of patients. I had a 40-year-old executive who already had her laboratory and other tests, but continued to complain that she had palpitations and chest pain, and it was found that the cause was because of stress as a result of her job. Ang stress nakakabigay ng sakit sa puso (Stress leads to heart disease),” the doctor said.

Taclobao advised adults to get at least seven to nine hours of sleep daily. While uninterrupted sleep is ideal, she acknowledged that this may not always be possible for working individuals.

READ: 5 holiday deaths linked to stroke, heart attacks reported

“There is no exact measurement for quality sleep, but uninterrupted sleep for seven to nine hours is best. If that is not possible, schedule your rest in a way that you wake up feeling energized rather than tired,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, protein, and carbohydrates in proper portions. Maintaining a healthy weight is equally important.

“The correct weight for a person is when the size and weight of the person do not interfere with daily routine,” the doctor explained.

Role of smoking, vaping

Taclobao further warned that smoking and vaping significantly increase the risk of heart disease, urging people to quit. An active lifestyle and regular exercise also help protect against cardiovascular problems.

She added that diabetes is another major risk factor for heart disease.

Meanwhile, Dr. Allan Jake Dela Cruz, also a cardiologist at BGHMC, noted a significant rise in heart patients during the pandemic, which he partly attributed to increased stress levels.

He said the number of heart patients rose from around 1,000 to between 4,000 and 4,300 cases. However, he clarified that unhealthy lifestyle habits, including high cholesterol levels, also contributed to the increase.