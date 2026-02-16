Interpol-listed Korean fugitive nabbed in Oriental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines – A 61-year-old Korean national wanted under an Interpol red notice was arrested during a coordinated operation in Oriental Mindoro, the Police Regional Office Mimaropa (PRO-4B) said on Sunday.
In a news release, PRO-4B chief Brig. Gen. Jovencio Badua Jr. identified the suspect as Chun Haejung, included in the Interpol list on Sept. 30, 2025 in connection with warrants issued by the Changwon District Court and the Seoul Central District Court for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act and the Electronic Financial Transactions Act.
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Badua said Chun was arrested 9:27 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Sabang, Puerto Galera.
He emphasized that the operation demonstrates strengthened inter-agency coordination and sustained intelligence-driven efforts against transnational crime.
“Let this serve as a clear warning: fugitives have no safe haven in Mimaropa, as we will relentlessly pursue those who evade justice and strengthen coordination with national agencies and international partners to ensure they are located, arrested, and properly processed,” Badua said.
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The arrested foreign national is now under the custody of the Fugitive Search Unit of the Bureau of Immigration for proper documentation and processing before deportation, in line with established procedures. (PNA)
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