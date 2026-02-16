Santa Fe, Bantayan Island: No more aid for drunk drivers involved in accidents

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | February 16,2026 - 09:40 AM

The local government of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island is strictly enforcing the use of helmets while driving motorcycles to avoid accidents. | LGU Santa Fe

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The local government of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island will no longer extend financial assistance to drunk drivers who figure in road accidents.

Aid will only be extended to the victims of accidents that will involve a drunk driver.

“Dili makiangayon nga ang pundo sa lungsod makaadto lang sa mga disgrasya nga tungod sa pagpasagad,” Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa said in an advisory which he released Sunday night, February 16.

(It won’t be fair to spend municipal funds to aid victims of accidents caused by their own recklessness.)

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“Ang tabang para ni sa mga tinuod nga nagkinahanglan, dili para sa mga nagsalig lang human sa ilang paglingaw-lingaw. Palihug, magbaton kita og disiplina para sa kaluwasan sa tanan,” he added.

(Help is for those who are truly in need, not for those who ask for it after they had fun [while drinking liquor]. Please, let us practice discipline for the safety of everyone.)

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In the same advisory, Espinosa said he was saddened after hearing news that another road accident happened in their town.

He urged his constituents to always refrain from driving while under the influence of liquor.

“Way dautan ang paglingaw-lingaw, pero kinahanglan kahibawo ta sa atong limitasyon ug magbaton og disiplina sa kaugalingon,” Espinosa said.

(There is nothing wrong with having fun, but we should know our limitations and observe personal discipline.)

Following the recent accident, Espinosa said he made a decision to already prevent release of municipal assistance to drivers who figure in road accidents and are proven drunk.

“Magkahiusa kita aron magpabiling luwas ang aton kadalanan. Ang disiplina sa matag usa kanato ang gikinihanglan,” the mayor said.

(Let us unit to make sure that our roads remain safe. Each of us has to show discipline.)

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