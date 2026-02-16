Release P321M to 35 provinces, 7 cities affected by Basyang — Marcos

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The release of a total of P321 million to 35 provinces and seven cities affected by the recent Tropical Storm Basyang (international name: Penha) and the shear line has been ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos issued the directive to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, who said on Saturday that in compliance with the President’s directive the funds would be immediately released to the intended beneficiaries.

The recent weather disturbances have resulted in “the displacement of a significant number of people, casualties and damage to infrastructure,” said the President in his directive.

READ: In Surigao del Sur, losses from Basyang top P1B

Financial assistance to LGUs

“In view of this, you are hereby directed to provide financial assistance to the following LGUs (local government units), subject to existing laws, rules and regulations,” stated the President’s directive to Recto.

The Office of Civil Defense reported at least 12 fatalities and 36 injured persons in the wake of Basyang in the first week of the month.

A total of 182,352 families, or 645,612 persons, were affected in Western Visayas, Negros Island, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Caraga region.

Recto said the funds would enable recipient LGUs to help their constituents who have been displaced by the tropical storm and to rehabilitate damaged infrastructure.

“The assistance would allow these communities to recover as expeditiously as possible from the recent weather events. It’s part of the President’s initiatives to support LGUs and their constituents,” he added.

READ: Iligan resident recalls harrowing 8-foot-deep flood after Basyang: ‘Parang Sendong ulit’

Provinces in list

Provinces that will receive financial aid are Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Negros Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Bohol, Negros Occidental;

Capiz, Aklan, Leyte, Cebu, Catanduanes, Iloilo, Camarines Sur, Camiguin, Eastern Samar, Sorsogon, Misamis Occidental, Southern Leyte, Masbate, Lanao del Norte, Antique, Davao de Oro;

Davao del Norte, Camarines Norte, Bukidnon, Siquijor, Zamboanga del Norte, Samar, Northern Samar, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

Cities in list

The city recipients are Iligan, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Butuan, Cebu, Zamboanga, Iloilo and Mandaue.

READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Recto told the recipient LGUs to submit reports on the use of the funds.

The Marcos administration has been engaging LGUs in the implementation of national government programs.

The President met with governors from provinces severely affected by Basyang last week to ensure a coordinated and swift government response.

Aside from ordering the release of financial assistance, the President ordered the local chief executives to undertake river clearing operations and flood mitigation measures to reduce the risk of future flooding and danger to communities. /cb

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