Power rates hike in Cebu expected to hurt low-income households — CERA head

A family watches television at home | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The recent increase in electricity rates in Cebu is expected to affect residents, particularly low-income families.

Nathaniel Chua, convenor of the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA), said that household energy expenses increased by 15 percent to 20 percent in the early part of 2026 and “have outpaced many other basic commodities, placing a strain on the average family budget.”

While Chua recognized “the complexities of the energy market,” he said that “the financial impact on Cebuano households must be balanced with more aggressive utility-side cost-saving measures.”

“Operational excellence is the best hedge against inflation,” added Chua.

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The CERA convenor is proposing a “collaborative approach to stabilize the region’s energy costs.”

These include the need for a transparent review of CEBECO’s distribution efficiency to identify where technical losses can be reduced. At the same time, he is urging VECO and CEBECO “to revisit Power Supply Agreements [PSAs] to secure more stable, lower-cost energy sources” and suspend all “under-recovery” collections until service reliability benchmarks are met.

READ: Vis-Min faces higher prices amid tight power supply conditions

Electricity rates increase in Cebu

Chua reported that Cebu Electric Cooperatives (CEBECO) I, II, and III rates are now at 13.37/kWh, with an increase of 1.30/kWh, while the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) rate is now at 12.79/kWh, with an increase of 0.35/kWh.

“The current price surge stems from a combination of external and internal factors that require immediate action. Heavy reliance on the [Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, or WESM] has left consumers vulnerable to price swings that could be mitigated through more diverse power supply portfolios. In many cooperative areas, aging distribution systems contribute to higher technical losses, which directly inflate the final bill,” he said.

READ: Electricity rates in PH: Why are they high?

He also mentioned recent reports that “indicate that certain cooperative districts continue to struggle with system loss percentages that sit at the upper limit of regulatory allowances.”

“Cebu demand is growing by 150 MW every year,” Chua said. “This forces CEBECO to buy at WESM. Prices here are extremely volatile. When demand in Cebu peaks or a power plant breaks down, CEBECO has to buy from WESM at ‘sky-high’ rates.”

Challenge

While Veco maintains a modern grid for its urban distribution, Chua said that “the challenge remains in optimizing costs and ensuring that bilateral contracts prioritize long-term consumer affordability and reliability.”

In addition, he said that stagnant rural cooperatives like CEBECO continue to operate “under the guise of being ‘member-owned’ while suffering from chronic operational paralysis, high administrative overheads, and refusal to innovate.”

“Unlike private utilities that have capital to invest in efficiency, cooperatives are often hampered by bureaucratic inertia. Often this results in a slower response to grid inefficiencies compared to their private counterparts.”

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