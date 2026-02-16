How Cebu welcomes the Year of the Fire Horse this 2026

As the Year of the Fire Horse arrives in 2026, Cebu once again becomes a city in motion, moving from sacred rituals to reunion tables, from incense smoke in the hills to fireworks lighting up hotel façades across the metro.

The Fire Horse symbolizes energy, courage, and forward movement.

If you are searching for where to celebrate Lunar New Year in Cebu, think of it as a journey. Here is how the metro welcomes the new lunar cycle, step by step.

Sacred spaces you can visit and practice cultural traditions

Before the feasts and festivities, many choose to start the year grounded in reflection.

Perched high in Beverly Hills, the Cebu Taoist Temple remains a primary destination during Chinese New Year in Cebu. The peaceful hillside setting offers a contrast to the busier parts of the metro. Some try their luck with fortune sticks, while others simply pause to take in the view and the symbolism of beginning anew. Prosperity, after all, often starts with intention.

Photo from Google.com

For a more communal countdown, the Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple will transform into a lively cultural hub on February 16, 2026. Its Chinese New Year Countdown Celebration runs from 6:00 PM until midnight, inviting the public to take part in performances, festive booths, and meaningful rituals.

Photo from Google.com

For a ₱30 entrance fee, guests can enjoy cultural showcases, Chinese costume rentals, fireworks, and the traditional midnight bell ringing ceremony that ushers in luck and blessings. It is both spiritual and celebratory, a reminder that community and culture remain at the heart of the season.

Gather and feast at these city celebrations and festive gatherings

After prayers come reunion tables. Across Cebu, different establishments are welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse with grand traditions and carefully curated feasts.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino

At Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, the celebration begins on February 16, 2026 at 6 PM in the Grand Lobby, capped by an eight minute fireworks display that sets the tone for prosperity.

Inside Tin Gow, guests can join the classic Yee Sang tossing ceremony from February 16 to 28. Special Yee Sang Set Menus, ideal for groups of 10, highlight premium seafood, roast meats, and festive specialties made for sharing.

Traditional Tikoy, or Nian Gao, is also available at the Grand Lobby until February 17 in Almond at ₱499, and Brown Sugar, Pandan, and Ube at ₱399 each. Sweet and symbolic, tikoy remains a staple for abundance and good fortune.

Mercure Cebu and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown

Meanwhile, on Mactan Island, Mercure Cebu and Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown brings heritage to the forefront with Lion and Dragon Dance performances, the eye dotting ceremony, and the lively Yee Sang prosperity toss.

From city centers to island escapes, the message is consistent. Lunar New Year is about gathering around a table, tossing wishes high, and sharing dishes that symbolize wealth, harmony, and success.

Stay and celebrate by the sea

For those who want to turn the Lunar New Year into a full experience, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu offers a celebration under the theme Fortune in Motion.

Families can enjoy thoughtfully curated stays designed for reunions and quality time together. On February 17, guests are invited to join cultural performances and meaningful rituals that highlight joy, blessings, and shared traditions by the sea.

Dining experiences take center stage. At Tea of Spring, Chinese New Year Plates of Prosperity are available from February 9 to 28, offering a la carte specialties crafted with premium ingredients, along with the symbolic Yee Sang toss. For larger gatherings, the Chinese New Year Feasts of Fortune set menus present a trio of carefully prepared options meant to symbolize flourishing success and happiness.

At Tides, the Grand Chinese New Year Reunion Feast runs from February 16 to 17, 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM. The buffet blends traditional celebratory dishes with international favorites, complemented by a Lechon Parade at 6:45 PM. The rate is PHP 3,003++ per person and includes a complimentary round of house wine, local beer, or soda.

For those seeking renewal beyond the dining table, Chi, The Spa offers the CHI of Harmony Massage from February 16 to 22. This 60 minute full body massage with aroma oil, priced at PHP 4,700 net per person, focuses on balance and vitality, making it a meaningful way to reset for the new lunar cycle.

A city galloping toward prosperity

The Fire Horse symbolizes energy, courage, and forward movement. Across Cebu, that energy flows from hillside temples to city hotels and island resorts. Whether you begin with incense and prayer, gather around a prosperity toss, indulge in tikoy with loved ones, or retreat to a seaside staycation, Cebu offers ways to welcome the Lunar New Year with both tradition and intention.