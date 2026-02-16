Robin Padilla often ‘misunderstood,’ won’t hesitate despite political risks — lawyer

Sen. Robin Padilla and his chief of staff, Atty. Rudolf Philipp Jurado, is seen talking as they walk the hallway of the Senate building in a photo posted on social media on August 18, 2025. | Photo from Robin Padilla Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla’s chief of staff, Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado, defended the lawmaker on Monday, saying he is “often misunderstood” in his positions on several matters.

Jurado made the statement days after Padilla received backlash for calling the youth “weak” amid rising suicide cases, saying the word “depression” did not exist during his time.

Days later, the senator admitted that he “cried” and “felt depressed” after the International Criminal Court (ICC) tagged Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa as Rodrigo Duterte’s co-perpetrators in the alleged killings of the drug war.

READ: Robin Padilla giawhag nga mag bise presidente ni Sara Duterte

“The senator does not hesitate to raise and advocate for issues that others may consider taboo, unpopular, or politically risky. He does so even when these positions may run counter to his own political interests, his allies, or prevailing public sentiment,” Jurado said.

Jurado backed his statement, citing Padilla’s stances in several issues that are “often sensitive and deeply divisive” and “where angels themselves fear to tread.”

READ: Robin Padilla: Today’s kids are weak

He also said Padilla pushed for the version of the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill that extends prohibitions to the fourth degree “despite the fact that he himself belongs to a political family and that such a measure may affect political allies.”

“He has also openly supported discussions on a parliamentary form of government or federalism, even when such advocacy may not align with certain political interests,” the lawyer added.

Jurado also said Padilla has made his positions clear on matters such as the legalization of medical cannabis, divorce, civil unions, minimum age of criminal liability, Sabah claim, charter change, and ban on social media use among minors.

“The Senator’s record shows a consistent willingness to engage in difficult conversations and legislative reforms based on what he believes to be in the national interest, regardless of political consequences,” Jurado continued.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP