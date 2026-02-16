P5.2M drugs seized, 434 arrested in region-wide, weeklong police ops

Inquirer File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Weeklong police operations across Central Visayas resulted in the seizure of more than P5.2 million worth of illegal drugs, the arrest of hundreds of suspects, and the recovery of dozens of loose firearms.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said intensified operations conducted from February 8 to 14 targeted multiple forms of criminal activity. These included illegal drugs, wanted persons, illegal gambling, and unlicensed firearms.

Weeklong operations

Illegal drugs seized during the period were valued at approximately P5.23 million. The drugs consisted largely of more than 769 grams of shabu and a small quantity of marijuana.

Authorities arrested 196 individuals in connection with drug-related offenses. These included 6 classified as high-value individuals and 190 newly identified drug personalities.

READ: Central Visayas police intensify operations for ‘Ligtas Paskuhan 2025’

Manhunt operations conducted alongside the anti-drug campaign led to the arrest of 140 wanted persons. Police said 12 of those apprehended were listed as most wanted fugitives — 2 at the regional level, 7 at the provincial level, and 3 at the municipal level. Meanwhile, the rest were facing various criminal charges.

Anti-illegal gambling operations also formed part of the weeklong drive. Police arrested 73 individuals caught engaging in prohibited activities such as illegal number games, card games, cara y cruz, and cockfighting. Bet money amounting to P11,660 was seized during the operations.

READ: Central Visayas logs 942 fewer crimes in 2025 compared to 2024 — PRO-7

The police also put efforts in curbing the proliferation of loose firearms. They confiscated 35 guns and arrested 25 individuals for violations of firearms laws. Authorities said the seizures were made during checkpoints, follow-up operations, and arrests linked to other criminal cases.

Central Visayas police ops continue

Police said the figures reflect consolidated accomplishments from multiple units operating simultaneously across Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor. This is part of their sustained intelligence-driven enforcement.

PRO-7 said operations will continue in the coming weeks. Police units aim to maintain heightened visibility and enforcement to address persistent criminal activity and prevent the resurgence of illegal drug distribution, gambling, and firearm-related offenses across Central Visayas.

READ: Use of body cameras in law enforcement ops promotes transparency – PNP

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