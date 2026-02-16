Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts parts of northern Luzon
VIGAN CITY – A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of northern Luzon at 9:36 a.m. Monday.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it traced the quake’s epicenter 49 kilometers southwest of San Esteban in Ilocos Sur.
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The earthquake was tectonic in origin and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
While expecting no damage, Phivolcs advises the public to take extra precautions as aftershocks are expected.
READ: 2 earthquakes jolt Batangas, Mindoro; no damage reported
Vigan City felt the tremor at Intensity III, Intensity II in Candon City, Santol, La Union.
Intensity 1 was felt in Bontoc, Mountain Province, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, and Aringay, La Union. (PNA)
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