Cebu City plans to buy breathalyzers to reinforce anti-drunk driving law

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña called on the public to come forward with any information related to the Banilad hit-and-run incident. (File photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government intends to buy its own breathalyzers if it means reinforcing anti-drunk driving laws, especially after the tragedy that befell young entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng in the Banilad hit-and-run incident.

On Sunday, February 15, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña revealed on Facebook their plans to directly purchase the equipment. He added that waiting for national procurement will take too long.

“The police will be stationed along known drinking areas,” Osmeña wrote.

“We will be consulting the public on what they want included in an upcoming ordinance. And of course, no one gets special treatment,” he added.

READ: Banilad hit-and-run exposes Cebu City breathalyzer gap, Archival admits

How a breathalyzer works

A breathalyzer measures alcohol content in a person’s exhaled breath, typically used by law enforcement or for personal safety.

It works by analyzing and detecting the presence of alcohol in deep lung air. It also determines blood alcohol content.

In the Philippines, the use of breathalyzers is uncommon despite the existence of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

READ: LTO wants more breathalyzers

The untimely death of Cheng, 23, had spurred intense discussions in the Cebuano community, including the lax implementation of road discipline laws.

Until today, Cebu City lacked breathalyzers, which many pointed out would have helped put erring and drunk drivers to justice.

It would have also helped determine the truth whether the suspect, Sean Andrew Pajarillo, 21, had been driving under the influence of alcohol when he fatally struck Cheng along the Paseo Saturnino Road in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, last February 8.

It can be recalled that Pajarillo, according to the police, tested negative for the liquor test despite videos and photos showing the young adult in drinking sessions shortly before the tragedy occurred.

However, the test was conducted roughly 18 hours after the tragedy and while Pajarillo remained in hospital arrest. / ###

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