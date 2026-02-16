Gasoline prices to go up by P1.20/l, diesel by 60 centavos/l on Tuesday
MANILA, Philippines – Motorists will face another round of fuel price increases on Tuesday, with pump prices set to rise by as much as P1.20 per liter, oil companies announced Monday.
In separate advisories, Seaoil and Caltex said they would raise gasoline prices by P1.20/liter, diesel by P0.60/liter, and kerosene by P0.60/liter effective 6 a.m. and 6:01 a.m., respectively.
READ: Fuel prices to surge anew on Tuesday
The increase marks the sixth consecutive week of price hikes for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, driven largely by supply concerns stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions abroad.
Last week, gasoline prices increased by P0.60/liter, diesel by P1.00/liter, and kerosene by P0.60/liter. (PNA)
READ: Diesel cued for 7th straight week of price hikes
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