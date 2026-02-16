Southwestern University PHINMA brings un/SEEN creative leaders into the spotlight in 2026 congress

On February 9, 2026, the City Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu transformed into a living, breathing hub of ideas as Southwestern University PHINMA’s School of Design + Communication (sd+c) staged the un/SEEN: Cebu Creative and Communication Congress 2026 (CCCC), proving that the future of Cebuano creativity is well and alive.

Visit their Facebook page Southwestern University PHINMA or SWU PHINMA School of Design + Communication to see more of the moments from the event!

Under SWUNext, the university’s non-health academic umbrella, the congress brought together students, educators, and industry professionals from across the region. More than just a conference, CCCC 2026 was designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world practice, giving young creatives a front-row seat to how ideas, when done right, can shape communities, industries, and conversations.

Making the invisible, visible

This year’s theme, un/SEEN, was a powerful reminder that behind every campaign, building, story, or brand lies a creative mind quietly shaping outcomes. From healthcare and engineering to law and education, creativity was positioned not as decoration—but as a driving force that makes systems more human, more effective, and more impactful.

“CCCC was created to make the unseen visible—to honor the creative process and the people behind it. Through this congress, we want our students and young creatives to realize that their ideas matter, their voices matter, and their work has the power to shape communities and industries,” shared Ms. Ria Therese Repunte, Executive Director of sd+c.

Stories from the frontlines of creativity

Three standout speakers brought the theme to life with deeply personal, practical, and inspiring perspectives.

RH Quilantang, an award-winning illustrator and graphic novelist from Ormoc City, captivated the audience with stories from his acclaimed work Ang Mga Alitaptap ng Pulang Buhangin (2020), a young girl’s journey toward chasing her dreams, reflecting his own beliefs and what he hopes to pass on to his children.

“The first thing creatives should do is be honest with themselves. That’s the foundation of being a creative,” Quilantang shared, urging students to look inward before they try to impress the world.

Meanwhile, Ramon Matthew Reyes Basabe, Regional Marketing Manager of Angkas, LGBTQ+ advocate, and founder of Plant Buddy PH, delivered a raw and energizing talk on branding, storytelling, and resilience. With over 12 years of industry experience, he spoke from a place of deep empathy.

“I see my younger self in you,” he told the students. “Keep failing. That’s where you learn about yourself, your brand, and what really matters. Failing is winning, it’s a shortcut to avoiding bigger failures later.”

Completing the trio was Jonathan Cruz, founder of Obra Majoralia Architectural Design Studio, who explored how Filipino identity, community, and global design thinking can coexist in meaningful, people-centered spaces.

Design sprint 2026: where ideas became action

One of the most electrifying moments of the congress was the Design Sprint 2026—a fast-paced, high-stakes creative challenge that pushed 50 students from five schools to think beyond visuals and into real-world impact. Teams tackled a single major problem using empathy, storytelling, and human-centered design, proving that creativity is not just about what looks good—but what works.

Winners of Design Sprint 2026:

🥇 Apas National High School – Champion

– Champion 🥈 SWU Arts & Design – 1st Runner-up

– 1st Runner-up 🥉 University of Cebu Main – 2nd Runner-up

Their victories showed that when creativity is paired with purpose, even the quietest ideas can create powerful change.

A launchpad for the future

As part of Southwestern University PHINMA’s SWUNext, the School of Design + Communication offers forward-thinking programs including BA Communication (Strategic Communication), BS Architecture, which recently achieved a 100% passing rate in the Architect Licensure Examination, and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Animation & Visual Communication.

CCCC 2026 is only the beginning. Organizers revealed that this congress is the first of four major school events, serving as a “portal” to upcoming showcases from the IT, Business, and Civil Engineering departments. With plans to invite more public schools next year, the goal is to scale creativity, not just showcase it.

Visit their Facebook page Southwestern University PHINMA or SWU PHINMA School of Design + Communication to see more of the moments from the event!