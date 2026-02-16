Cebu City Charter Day bonus unlikely due to budget deficit — Archival

Cebu City Hall | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City government employees may not receive bonuses for this year’s Charter Day celebration due to budget deficits and a lack of savings, Mayor Nestor Archival said.

In a press conference on Monday, February 16, the mayor explained that releasing monetary incentives despite insufficient funds could be flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA).

“If we cannot have savings, it’s difficult to have a bonus. If we push for it [giving bonuses], then moabot ang suspension memo and [notice of] disallowance. Mabalik ra gihapon ang kwarta,” he said.

(“If we give bonuses, then we may receive a notice of suspension and a notice of disallowance. We will have to return the money in the end.”)

READ: Cebu City Charter Day bonus amount still under review – Archival

Budget constraints

According to recent audit reports, the city government incurred a P91 million deficit from January to December 2025, which poses tighter financial constraints on additional expenses this year, including employee bonuses.

Archival noted that state auditors previously flagged and suspended Charter Day incentives due to a lack of funds and incomplete requirements.

He expects a Notice of Disallowance for the bonuses granted in 2023 and 2024. This means the amounts may have to be returned if found to have been improperly released.

“Ang mga tao nga nakapirma, dili sila maka-retire unless ang tanan tao nga nakakuha sa bonus kay nakabayad,” he said.

(“Those who signed will not be allowed to retire unless everyone who received the bonus has paid back the money.”)

READ: LIST: Non-working holidays for February 2026

Alternative incentive to Charter Day bonus

The mayor said that the decision on this year’s bonuses will depend on the level of savings and the deficit reported in the finalized audit reports.

In the meantime, Archival is considering the grant of up to 10 days of leave credits as an alternative incentive.

Cebu City Charter Day is celebrated every February 24 to mark the city’s establishment as a chartered city in 1937. To commemorate the occasion, government employees are often granted a one-day service incentive bonus.

READ: P43-B gov’t fund transfer to affect workers’ benefits

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