PNP rolls out security plan for Chinese New Year celebration

SEEING RED. Year of the Fire Horse trinkets and other so-called lucky charms for sale in Quezon City on Wednesday (Feb. 11, 2026). The Philippine National Police on Monday (Feb. 16) said it will enforce heightened security across Metro Manila and key cities nationwide for the Chinese New Year celebration on Tuesday (Feb. 17). (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will enforce heightened security across Metro Manila and key cities nationwide for Tuesday’s Chinese New Year celebration.

Maximum presence posture will be implemented, particularly in Binondo and other high-traffic areas, to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration, the PNP said in a statement Monday.

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“The Philippine National Police has prepared the necessary security measures for this activity not only in Metro Manila but also in other parts of the country,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

“We have mobilized units for crowd management and anti-criminality patrols to ensure that our Filipino-Chinese community and the general public can celebrate safely.”

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Police assistance desks will be placed in strategic areas near major temples, commercial centers and activity sites to provide immediate response to emergencies and address public concerns on the ground.

The Manila Police District is closely coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority for traffic management and road closures, including routes near the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge and Jones Bridge.

“We ask for the public’s patience. Ang mga rerouting schemes ay ginawa para hindi maging ‘chokepoint’ ang mga selebrasyon. Pinapayuhan namin ang mga motorista na gumamit ng alternative routes (rerouting schemes are enforced so that celebrations will not become ‘chokepoints.’ We advise motorists to use alternative routes),” Nartatez said.

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Aside from Metro Manila, regional police offices were also instructed to increase visibility in other Chinatown districts in other urban areas.

Police intelligence units have also been tasked to monitor potential threats and organized crime groups that may exploit large gatherings.

Nartatez urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in the implementation of security measures. (PNA)

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