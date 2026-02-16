‘Marcos Part 2 unlikely,’ says priest ahead of 40th Edsa anniversary

Fr. Robert Reyes (INQUIRER file photo /JOAN BONDOC)

MANILA, Philippines — Fr. Robert Reyes, one of the convenors of the upcoming 40th Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary, remarked on Monday that another Marcos administration after the present one appears to be unlikely.

That being said, Fr. Reyes, the convenor of the Clergy for Good Governance, still urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to “right the wrong” of his father, the late former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., as a part of his legacy.

“I don’t think there will be a Marcos Part Two after this,” Reyes said in a press conference at the Edsa Shrine for the preparations of the Trillion-Peso March on February 25 to mark the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

READ: Edsa People Power: More schools urged to declare Feb. 25 as ‘academic holiday’

The 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, an uprising that gathered millions of Filipinos along the main artery of Metro Manila, ousted Marcos Sr.

In 2022, however, Marcos Jr. was elected the 17th President of the country, while his sister was elected senator in 2019.

“I don’t think Imee has a chance of becoming anybody after this,” Reyes also said, in a thinly-veiled reference to a possible bid for a higher position.

“But now that Bongbong is at the helm of power, I will repeat it: You are in a very privileged position of doing something right,” he continued.

Among these wrongs, Reyes said, was the emergence of the political dynasties, which he said “spawned” due to Marcos dictatorship.

Martial law was declared on Sept. 23, 1972, by Marcos Sr. to quell what he then said were growing threats from the Maoist insurgents and Islamic separatists.

At least 70,000 were wrongly imprisoned, and 3,200 people were killed during Martial Law, according to Amnesty International.

Marcos Sr. lifted martial law on Jan. 17, 1981.

“We got rid of a dictator, but the dictatorship spawned a more complex system of dictatorship — the dynasties,” he said.

READ: Calapan church calls for prayer-protest on 40th EDSA anniversary

“I think, at this point of our time, it is not only Marcos, [but it is also] all the dynasties, who really would want to preserve the system of government that we have so that there will be no change,” he said.

In a surprise move, Marcos Jr. in December directed Congress to prioritize the passage of four progressive bills, among them the anti-political dynasty bill.

Certain sectors, however, remain skeptical of the House Bill 6771, which they deemed to be actually a “pro-dynasty” measure. /gsg

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