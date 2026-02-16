Electricity rates drop by over P1 per kWh in central, southern NegOcc

Negros Occidental: ‘Balut’ shortage has been reported

BACOLOD CITY–Residents of central and southern Negros Occidental will benefit from a substantial decrease in electricity rates in February.

The average residential rate of the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) has dropped to P11.44 per kWh, down by P1.66 per kWh from the P13.10 per kWh prevailing in January this year.

This means that consumers with an average monthly consumption of 200 kWh will save P322 of their budget for this month, according to a statement by NEPC on Monday, Feb. 16.

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NEPC attributed the decrease to a sharp drop in generation costs, particularly from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

WESM rates fell dramatically from P7.5031/kWh to P4.4872/kWh — a huge reduction of P3.0160/kWh — following the normalization and synchronization of power plants in the Visayas grid, which improved supply conditions and lowered market prices, Negros Power said.

READ: NGCP: Transmission rates up in February 2026 bills

In addition, the rate from Green Core Geothermal Inc. (GCGI) decreased by P0.3136/kWh due to the implementation of its new 2026 base rate.

These combined adjustments resulted in a P1.4199 per kWh reduction in the overall generation charge, which more than offset minor increases in transmission and other pass-through charges, Negros Power said.

READ: Vis-Min faces higher prices amid tight power supply conditions

While there was a slight increase in the NGCP transmission charge and the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME), their impact was minimal compared to the substantial drop in generation costs.

NEPC also said the average rates for Low Voltage (LV) will be at P11.50/kWh and High Voltage (HV) at P10.41/kWh for February.

In southern Negros Occidental, the Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco) also announced a significant decrease in electricity rates for the February billing period.

Residential consumers will see their electricity costs dropping to P11.8468 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down by P1.0220 per kWh compared to the previous month’s P12.8688 per kWh.

The Northern Negros Electric Cooperative is set to announce its February rates at the end of the week, according to its general manager Wilbe Bilbao.

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