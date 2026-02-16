Bato, Go and ICC: ‘Palace cannot interrupt legal process,’ —Castro

Sens. Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa and Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go | File photos

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday said Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go may face the same legal process that former president Rodrigo R. Duterte underwent before the International Criminal Court (ICC), stressing that the government will follow existing laws if arrest warrants are issued.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the inclusion of Dela Rosa, Go and other former officials as alleged co-perpetrators in the ICC case stems from proceedings initiated in 2017.

“Kung ito naman ay legal process na nanggagaling po sa ICC, hindi naman po natin ito maaaring pakialaman dahil ang kasong iyan ay naisampa noon pa, 2017, at hindi pa po pangulo si Pangulong Marcos Jr. (If this is a legal process coming from the ICC, we cannot interfere because that case was filed as early as 2017, when President Marcos Jr. was not yet president),” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

Alleged co-perpetrators

The ICC Office of the Prosecutor has named eight incumbent and former officials, including Dela Rosa and Go, as alleged co-perpetrators in the killings linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

The ICC has detained Duterte at its Detention Center in The Hague, Netherlands since March 11, 2025 for crimes against humanity due to his war on drugs during his term as Davao City mayor and as President.

READ: ICHRP urges ICC to issue arrest warrants vs Go, Dela Rosa

He will attend his confirmation hearing on February 23 after the court deemed him fit to stand trial.

Castro said the Marcos administration would adhere to due process.

“Kung dadaan sa proseso, iyon naman po ang nais ng pamahalaang ito. Ang ginagawa ng pamahalaang ito ay dumadaan lahat sa proseso (If it goes through the process, that is what this government wants. Everything this government does goes through due process),” she said.

Commitment to Interpol

On the possible implementation of arrest warrants through the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), Castro noted that the government followed a similar procedure in the past.

“’Yun po ang nangyari before at ‘yan din po ang mangyayari ngayon (It has happened before, and that is what is likely to happen now),” she said.

READ: Duterte drug war: ICC named Dela Rosa, Bong Go co-perpetrators

This was consistent with Malacañang’s previous stance that Duterte’s arrest stemmed from the Philippines commitment to the Interpol, and not the ICC.

But Castro clarified that while the government maintains its position that the ICC currently has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, it may treat differently alleged crimes committed when the country remained party to the Rome Statute.

She said the government does not monitor the whereabouts of those named, noting that it has not received arrest warrants.

“Kapag ka may warrant of arrest na na-issue na po, kailangan i-implement… sa ngayon, wala pa pong dahilan para sila i-bantayan (Once a warrant of arrest has been issued, it must be implemented… at present, there is no reason to monitor them),” she said.

Face the music

Castro also dismissed claims that the Palace uses the case to divert attention from other issues, stressing the complaint predates the Marcos administration.

She likewise urged supporters of the Duterte camp to remain calm and allow the legal process to proceed, emphasizing that both alleged victims and the accused deserve justice.

The Palace official also discouraged those accused against going into hiding.

“Una-una, kung kayo magtatago, ano bang ibig sabihin niyan? (First of all, if you hide, what does that mean?)” Castro said.

“Kayo ba ‘yung may kasalanan? … Hindi po kinakailangang magtago kung alam po nila na sila’y walang kasalanan, humarap sila at maging matapang sa mga maaaring proseso (Does that mean you’re guilty? There is no need to hide if you know you are innocent — face the process and be brave).”

Dela Rosa, Duterte’s former police chief, has not been publicly visible for months. Go, Duterte’s longtime aide turned senator, remains active but has dismissed allegations in the past.

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