Driver in Talisay road crash detained after positive breathalyzer test

A 20-year-old club waiter was arrested by police and traffic authorities of Talisay City, Cebu, after testing positive for alcohol use following a crash along N. Bacalso Avenue on Monday morning, February 16. (Photo courtesy of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority, CT-TODA)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old motorcycle driver was taken into police custody after testing positive for alcohol use following a road crash along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Talisay City on Monday morning, February 16, which left his female back rider injured.

Police and traffic authorities said the driver was taken into custody after a breath analyzer (breathalyzer) test conducted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) confirmed he had been driving under the influence.

Road crash in Talisay

According to the City of Talisay Police Station and the City of Talisay Traffic Operations & Development Authority (CT-TODA), the incident happened at around 7:20 a.m. along the roadside portion of the avenue in Barangay Lawaan Uno.

The motorcycle driver, with a female back rider, was reportedly on his way home when he struck a bicycle near the edge of the road.

The impact caused his motorcycle to lose balance and topple. Police said the back rider was thrown onto the roadway. Afterward, a passing passenger bus ran over her foot, causing injury.

The bicycle rider was not seriously hurt. For that reason, he chose not to file a complaint after confirming that his bicycle sustained no damage.

Responders from CT-TODA, along with an ambulance from Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), brought the injured back rider to Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC) for medical treatment.

READ: Beyond drunk driving: Why alcohol control must be a public health priority

Driver tests positive for alcohol

In an interview with CT-TODA, the driver admitted that he had been drinking alcohol before the crash. He said he works as a waiter at a club in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, and had finished his shift at around 5 a.m.

He said he drank with acquaintances and customers. Then he later agreed to give a ride to the woman, whom he had met at the establishment where he works.

Police said an LTO personnel happened to pass by the area, noticed the commotion, and coordinated with CT-TODA. That led to the immediate testing of the driver.

Police and traffic authorities said the driver was subjected to a breathalyzer test by the LTO. The test yielded a positive result for alcohol.

READ: Talisay City road death: Driver released after family settlement

Case to proceed

As of this writing, the driver is now detained at the detention facility of the City of Talisay Police Station. He is set to face charges for violating the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Police said settlement discussions are ongoing between the family of the injured back rider and the bus driver’s side. However, they emphasized that these talks will not affect the drunk-driving charge against the motorcycle driver.

Authorities reiterated their warning that driving under the influence remains a serious offense. Furthermore, they noted that even short trips can result in severe injuries or loss of life when alcohol is involved.

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