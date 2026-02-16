Archival urges completion of SRP walkways following accident of couple

Aerial view of SRP (CDN File photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the recent fatal accident of an elderly couple along the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has urged developers to finish ongoing walkway projects to enhance accessibility and ensure safer passage for both residents and visitors.

The mayor said he has coordinated with Filinvest, the city government’s partner in the township development, to complete the pedestrian bridge connecting City di Mare to Il Corso Malls.

READ: CDM and Cebu City LGU Partner to Build a Connected, Accessible SRP

“I have requested Filinvest to open it as soon as possible to prevent further incidents,” Archival said during a press conference on Monday, February 16.

He added that another walkway near the NUSTAR Resort & Casino is already in the planning stages. However, its completion could take six months to a year.

READ: SRP car accident: 9 vehicles involved in Cebu City smash-up on Easter Sunday

Improving road safety

To improve the safety on SRP and other major roads, Archival plans to augment the traffic enforcement teams in these areas through the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) and partner universities.

“We have talked to schools offering Criminology courses to partner with their students for on-the-job training, stationing them at overpasses and pedestrian lanes,” the mayor shared.

Meanwhile, he urged pedestrians and motorists to observe traffic rules and exercise caution. He emphasized that major thoroughfares like the SRP are considered high-risk areas.

READ: Motorcycle rider dies after being run over by garbage truck on SRP road

Recent accident at SRP

The mayor’s calls followed a recent accident on Saturday evening, February 14, where an elderly couple was struck by a delivery van while crossing the street along SRP.

Police identified the victims as Salvador Geraldizo Jr., 67, and his wife, Cecilia Geraldizo, 68. Both of them were declared dead on arrival after sustaining injuries from the impact.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Charlie Alcontin Sabellano. He remains in police custody. He will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide.

READ: SRP accident: Motor passenger critical after truck brake failure

Archival assured that the Cebu City police will take appropriate action over the accident.

“We are currently waiting for the [final] reports, and whatever things we need to do. Then we will push for it. Meanwhile, to pedestrians, if possible, avoid crossing areas where you don’t have to. Motorists should also be careful, considering that there is no proper overpass in the SRP,” the mayor said.

READ: Couple killed as bus rams canteen, parked vehicle in Nueva Ecija

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