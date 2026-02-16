Chinese New Year on Feb. 17: Nonworking day’s pay rules

A Chinese new year celebration in Quezon City | PNA file photo

MANILA – Private sector employees reporting for work on Tuesday, Chinese New Year, are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their daily wage.

Labor Advisory No. 12, Series of 2025, signed by Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, reminded employers of the proper pay rules for Feb. 17, which Malacañang declared a special non-working day.

READ: LIST: Non-working holidays for February 2026

For work performed during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130%).

On the other hand, the worker will not receive the additional pay, if he/she did not report for work on the said day.

“The ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day,” the DOLE said.

If the worker performed in excess of eight hours, the employer has to pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day.

Holiday on worker’s rest day

For work done during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50% of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

If the employee performed in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on the said day.

READ: PNP rolls out security plan for Chinese New Year celebration

Authorities issued the pay rules pursuant to Proclamation No. 1006, Series of 2025.

Warning on illegal dismissal

Meanwhile, the DOLE, through the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), reminded Filipino workers that no one may dismiss them without valid legal grounds.

According to NLRC Commissioner Hernan Nicdao, the principle of security of tenure protects regular employees and companies cannot dismiss them without cause.

He said termination may be imposed only for just causes such as serious misconduct or fraud, or authorized causes including redundancy, retrenchment, retirement, labor-saving measures, and serious illness.

“Employers must provide separation or retirement pay when job loss is not due to the worker’s fault. In cases of redundancy, workers may receive one month’s salary for each year of service, while retrenchment or illness cases require at least half a month’s salary for each year of service,” he said.

At the same time, he warned that employers who refuse to reinstate workers after approved sick leave may face illegal dismissal complaints if no lawful reason exists.

Government mediation services

To help workers resolve disputes quickly, the labor department offers the Single Entry Approach, where trained mediators assist parties in settling cases amicably before they escalate to formal arbitration.

If mediation fails, workers may file formal cases with the NLRC, with free legal assistance available from Public Attorney’s Office. Those who win illegal dismissal cases may receive reinstatement with back wages or separation pay if returning to work is no longer feasible.

Workers seeking help on dismissal, separation pay, or workplace rights may visit NLRC offices or consult its official website (nlrc.dole.gov.ph) and Facebook page (facebook.com/nlrcofficial).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP