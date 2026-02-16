PRC special board exams slated for OFWs in May
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that the 2026 Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) will be held from May 28 to 30, 2026, in selected testing centers across the Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.
Testing centers in the Middle East include Bahrain, Al-Khobar, Jeddah, Riyadh, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.
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Additional testing sites will be available in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, where exams will follow the same schedule and time as those in the Middle East.
The Professional Electronics Engineers Oral Examination will be conducted in Abu Dhabi on May 28 to 30, while the Professional Mechanical Engineers Oral Examination will take place in Dubai from May 24 to 29.
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Board exams
The following are the licensure exams to be administered for overseas Filipino workers:
- Aeronautical Engineers
- Agriculturists
- Architects
- Certified Plant Mechanics
- Certified Public Accountants
- Chemical Engineers
- Chemical Technicians
- Civil Engineers
- Criminologists
- Customs Brokers
- Electronics Engineers
- Electronics Technicians
- Environmental Planners
- Geodetic Engineers
- Interior Designers
- Master Plumbers
- Mechanical Engineers
- Medical Technologists
- Midwives
- Nurses
- Nutritionists-Dieticians
- Pharmacists
- Physical Therapists
- Professional Food Technologists
- Professional Teachers
- Psychologists
- Psychometricians
- Radiologic Technologists
- Real Estate Appraisers
- Real Estate Brokers
- Registered Electrical Engineers
- Registered Master Electricians
- Respiratory Therapists
- Sanitary Engineers
- Social Workers
- Veterinarians
- X-Ray Technologists
- Professional Electronics Engineers
- Professional Mechanical Engineers
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Requirements
The prescribed examination fees are P2,200 for courses requiring a baccalaureate degree, P1,700 for non-baccalaureate programs, and P1,400 for removal examinations.
Applications and payments must be completed online through the PRC Licensure Examination and Registration Information System, with the filing period running from February 16 to March 16, 2026.
Applicants must submit scanned copies of their application form, passport-size photos with name tags, and required documents specified by each professional board through the official online submission portal.
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The PRC will accept transcripts without photos or without the remark “For Board Exam Purposes,” while a valid passport may substitute for a birth certificate and NBI clearance.
Married female applicants must submit a marriage certificate, and all examinees must present hard copies of their documents for onsite evaluation upon arrival at their assigned testing centers.
The commission advised applicants to monitor official announcements through the PRC website and its social media page for updates regarding the 2026 SPLE.
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