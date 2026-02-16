Anti-dynasty bill on track to pass Senate in March

The Philippine Senate Session Hall | PNA file photo

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday expressed optimism that the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Act could be passed before the end of the current session following a series of public consultations in various parts of the country.

In a chance interview during the fourth consultative meeting in Marilao, Bulacan, Hontiveros said Senate workers now consolidate inputs gathered from Pasig, Calamba, Bacolod, and Bulacan into a committee report.

READ: Political dynasty ban backed by 54% of Filipinos, says Pulse Asia

“Yes, in fact, after each consultation, ini-input ng committee secretariat at saka ng legis ko ‘yung mga very rich points na nakukuha namin so far sa Pasig, sa Calamba, sa Bacolod, at ngayong araw dito sa Marilao (the committee secretariat and my legislative staff input the very rich points we’ve gathered so far from Pasig, Calamba, Bacolod, and today here in Marilao),” she said.

The senator added that the panel remains within its desired timeframe to advance the measure.

“Pasok pa rin naman sa desired timeframe na makapagpasa ng batas this session or by late next month, March (We are still within the desired timeframe to pass a law this session or by late next month, March),” she said.

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms, said the consultations have surfaced key policy issues that lawmakers must settle before finalizing the bill.

Hurdles to consensus

Lawmakers face hurdles such as reaching consensus on the degree of consanguinity to cover. Moreover, they have yet to determine whether to include both national and local posts, how to treat party-list positions, and whether the prohibition should apply to consecutive terms, simultaneous positions, or both.

She acknowledged that while her own bill seeks to prohibit political dynasties up to the fourth degree of consanguinity, lawmakers aim to ensure the enactment of a meaningful and enforceable measure.

READ: Anti-dynasty law a must-have for ending corruption, bishop says

“As a member of the Senate, siyempre ipu-push ko ‘yung bill ko. And bilang chair naman ng Electoral Reforms Committee sa Senate, basta ang bottom line ko ay makapag-produce kami ng bill na may kwenta (of course I will push my bill. And as chair of the Senate Electoral Reforms Committee, my bottom line is that we produce a bill that has value),” she said.

Hontiveros said even if the final version falls short of the ideal scope, Congress can strengthen the law in future sessions after evaluating its implementation.

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