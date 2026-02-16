Valentine’s Day crash kills senior couple in Cebu City’s SRP

Senior couple killed in SRP Valentine road crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior couple celebrating Valentine’s Day died after a delivery truck struck them on Cebu City’s South Road Properties (CSRP) on Saturday evening, February 14.

As of Monday, February 16, the truck driver remains in the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, pending the filing of charges for reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide.

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Police identified the victims as Salvador Geraldizo Jr., 67, and his wife, Cecilia Cabardo Geraldizo, 68, residents of Barangay Sawang Calero.

Struck by delivery truck

Both were pronounced dead following the crash. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on the northbound lane of CSRP in Barangay Mambaling.

Accordint to initial police investigation, the couple headed from the center island toward a fast-food chain on the other side of the road. But a northbound delivery truck hit them.

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The truck was occupying the middle lane at the time of the incident.

Investigators said the driver claimed he saw the couple crossing and that they appeared to hesitate and turn back.

But his vehicle struck them, throwing both victims onto the concrete pavement.

Salvador Geraldizo sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

They rushed his wife, Cecilia to Cebu City Medical Center but the attending physician declared her dead on arrival.

Police said the severity of the victims’ injuries indicated that the truck moved at speed when the collision occurred.

Responding TEU personnel immediately secured the area and took the driver into custody for investigation.

Driver remains in custody

Authorities confirmed that they detained the driver for violations of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, specifically reckless driving resulting in double homicide.

They are finalized case records for submission to the prosecutor’s office.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the couple had been out celebrating Valentine’s Day when the tragedy happened.

He described the incident as a stark reminder of the risks pedestrians face on major roads. Moreover, he said the incident highlights the need for heightened caution from motorists.

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