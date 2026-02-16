Cebu FC logs another dominant home win in PFL

The first 11 of the Cebu Football Club | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club continued its strong run in the second round of the Philippines Football League.

They achieved a commanding 5-0 victory over Valenzuela PB Mendiola FC on Sunday, February 15, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

READ: Cebu FC hosts Valenzuela PB-Mendiola FC on Sunday in PFL

The win was Cebu FC’s second straight in the second round and improved its record to nine wins, two losses, and one draw for 28 points.

Close to No. 2

The Gentle Giants now sit within striking distance of the No. 2 spot, currently held by Taguig FC with 30 points.

Defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo remains on top with 33. Cebu FC carried over the same attacking form it displayed in its 10-1 demolition of Philippine Army FC last February 11.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC opens long stretch of home games

This time, it produced five goals, half of its output from that previous home match, with Japanese forward Kaito Asano leading the charge.

Asano opened the scoring in the 45th minute, connecting on a well-placed lob from John Clyde Vitualla for a simple header.

He struck again in the 59th minute, finishing off a precise setup by Leo Maquiling to double the lead, 2-0.

Just three minutes later, Sudo Kazuha made it 3-0 with a close-range finish as Cebu FC continued to overwhelm Mendiola’s defense.

Joshua Broce added another goal in the 77th minute, converting off a similar lob from Marius Kore.

Cabral for 5-0

Brazilian striker Ferreira Cabral then capped the rout with a goal in stoppage time to complete the 5-0 victory.

Asano was later named Man of the Match after his two-goal performance, while Mendiola absorbed its 11th defeat of the season against just one win.

Cebu FC returns to action on February 21, still at home, against Tuloy FC.

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