Of tikoys and angpaos: How Cebuanos keep Chinese New Year traditions alive

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Bright red lanterns hanging on the walls, the sweet smell of tikoy warming in the kitchen, and the crackle of firecrackers at midnight are all familiar scenes to Cebuanos who celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Home to many Filipino-Chinese families, Cebu marks the occasion with traditions that blend Chinese heritage and Filipino warmth. Families pass these customs from one generation to the next and keep the celebration alive in homes, temples, and communities across the province.

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Good food, good company

Like most celebrations in the country, food plays an important role in satisfying both the appetite and the heart. Families gather around dining tables that are filled with symbolic dishes believed to bring luck, wealth, and happiness.

Ashley Uy, who was raised by parents of Chinese heritage, shared how her family dinners would always have noodles for long life and dumplings, whose fillings symbolize “small bits of health.”

Tikoy, she said, was another staple during the new year. The sweet rice cake, often gifted and shared between loved ones, represents unity and stronger family ties. Its Mandarin name, nian gao, sounds like the words for “higher year,” which reflects hopes for growth and success in the year ahead.

For families who have long been living in Cebu, dinner tables often feature both local and Chinese dishes—like Iris Ling, whose family blends both flavors in their annual feast.

“The banquet is usually a combination of Chinese and Filipino food, like gokong soup, humba, lumpia shanghai, roast beef, steamed fish, stir-fried noodles, and of course, lechon.”

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Welcoming good luck

Traditions signifying luck and prosperity are also a must during the Chinese New Year.

Wearing red is believed to ward off bad luck and invite good fortune, while new clothes symbolize a fresh start for the year. Some households would prepare money bowls—usually filled with rice, coins, and eggs—to attract wealth and financial stability.

Gifting and displaying round fruits, such as mandarin oranges, serves as a sign of good fortune and completeness. Over time, this practice has made its way into Filipino traditions, with many homes preparing 12 round fruits on New Year’s Eve for good luck.

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Some burn incense, typically in odd numbers, to honor ancestors and invite their guidance and protection. Three is the most common number, symbolizing heaven, earth, and humanity.

And no Chinese New Year is complete without the familiar red envelopes. Parents or a family’s elderly would fill an angpao (also known as hongbao) with crisp money, which is then given to children and younger relatives as a symbol of shared blessings.

Ashley shared how the custom is to never open the envelopes immediately. “I realized later on that it’s disrespectful to open angpao in front of the person who gave it to you. You usually open it in private.”

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Honoring one’s roots

For these Cebuanos, keeping traditions alive remains at the heart of the celebration. Sharing meals, preparing symbolic dishes, and passing down customs help families stay connected to their roots and to each other.

“It’s a good reminder to always be able to respect my own Chinese heritage and also live up to the tradition and culture of being able to celebrate Chinese New Year. One of the ways to own up to our identity is to practice tradition rather than shying away from it,” Ashley said.

In a place where Chinese influence runs deep in its history, celebrating the occasion goes beyond cultural observance. It has become a shared experience that brings generations and communities together.