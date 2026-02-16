USPF Baby Panthers-Playtown Exclusive win NBTC Visayas crown

USPF Baby Panthers-Playtown Exclusive players and coaching staff | Playtown Exclusive photo

CEBU, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers–Playtown Exclusive overcame a heart-stopping finish to rule the 2026 Smart-NBTC Visayas Regional Championship, edging the USJR Baby Jaguars, 57-56, over the weekend, at the Tacloban City Convention Center.

The Baby Panthers will represent the Visayas in the national NBTC finals later this year.

READ: CIT-U coach leans on faith in historic Cesafi title run

The team’s core mainly included USPF holdovers headed by eventual player of the game Luke Brent Dy with a bunch of notable Cesafi alumni from the UCLM, UC Main, CEC, and USJ-R.

Dy delivered a strong all-around performance for coach Alan Cabatingan’s Baby Panthers, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Former USJ-R Jaguar Cub J Lord Pepito chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists against his former team and an effort that earned him the ‘Most Outstanding Player’ award for the tournament.

Composure under pressure

More than individual numbers, however, it was USPF-Playtown Exclusive’s composure under pressure that ultimately made the difference.

The Baby Panthers stood firm against a late surge by USJ-R, even after Jyle Andrey Roa cut the lead to just one point with 36 seconds left in the contest.

READ: CIT-U Junior Wildcats topple UV for Cesafi 15U title

The Jaguars had opportunities to complete the comeback but committed crucial errors in the final moments.

The most costly came with only 0.4 seconds remaining when the referee whistled Jan Vince Oringo for a double-dribble violation, wiping out their last chance to steal the win.

The turnover overshadowed Oringo’s solid outing of 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Krstc Ryll da Silva added 11 points and six rebounds for USJR before the referee ejected him with 4:40 left in the game due to an unsportsmanlike foul.

The Baby Jaguars also absorbed an early setback in the first half with Fritz John Gonzales out after the referee assessed him with two technical fouls, a development that affected the team’s offensive.

Mythical team

Joining Pepito and Gonzales in the Mythical Team were Aldwin Calumpang Yso of Don Bosco Greywolves–Dumaguete, Ken Cydey Gallaza of Oasis Ballers Academy–Eastern Samar, and Joebert John Pastias of Bleachers Roadstar Transit Batang Bago–Negros Occidental.

Aside from Pepito and Dy, the USPF lineup also included Lebron James Lamo, Jack Robert Cox, Raymund Sean Chavez, Marky Lozano, Brent Kian Cubijano, Jake Lordwin Yong, Alexander Jose Ejurango, Kris Lawrence Selim, Revo Lao, Rox Angelo Catana, Dave Matthew Recodo, and John Alwyn Sala.

Despite the loss, both USJ-R and USPF advanced to the National Finals scheduled on March 22 to 29 in the capital. They will face other top regional qualifiers in the nationwide 19-under competition.

Also representing the Visayas in the National Finals are Don Bosco Greywolves and Oasis Ballers Academy. They secured their spots through the regional wildcard.

Dumaguete defeated Negros Occidental, 83-70, while Eastern Samar outlasted MYMP Bohol in overtime, 65-60.

Teams will dispute the final four provincial slots in the South Luzon Regional Championship. The games are set from February 26 to March 1 in Antipolo City.

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