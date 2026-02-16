Cebu chess scene: Yano Claims Se7en Accuracy Rapid Chess title

Delfin Yano (middle) joins tournament organizers during the awarding of the Se7en Accuracy U1975 Rapid Showdown. | Cebu School of Chess Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Delfin Yano outclassed at least 85 competitors to capture the crown in the Se7en Accuracy U1975 Rapid Showdown during the weekend at Handuraw Pizza, Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Entering the tournament as the third seed, Yano was the lone participant to score an impressive 6.5 points in the seven-round rapid event, which was open to players with International Chess Federation or FIDE ratings of 1975 and below.

Yano’s campaign included multiple upsets against higher-seeded and titled opponents. He opened the tournament with three consecutive wins over Nino Romeo, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Kurt Jaden Igot, and Jhon Quinio Dano.

A near-perfect score for Delfin Yano

Aiming for a perfect score, Yano was held to a draw in the fourth round by Arena International Master (AIM) Jan Raymond Kwan, who ultimately finished second overall.

Read more: Powerpuff Boys rule SE7EN Accuracy U17 Tatluhan Chess Tournament

Undeterred, Yano closed out the tournament with three more straight victories against Cherie Gail Hewe, Emmanuel Bryan Abujan, and Luke Symon Lozada.

AIM Kwan finished with 6.0 points from five wins and two draws, while Matt Andrew Pasignajen also scored 6.0 points but settled for third place due to tiebreak considerations.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dennis Pelecio (6.0), Jessie Supangan (5.5), Seigfred Mark Alasagas (5.0), Emmanuel Bryan Abujan (5.0), Kurt Jaden Igot (5.0), Luke Symon Lozada (5.0), and National Master (NM) Carlos Cabuenos (5.0).

The tournament was co-organized by the Se7en Accuracy Chess Team, Cebu School of Chess, and Handuraw Pizza.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP