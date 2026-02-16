Cebu City Charter Day Cup hoop wars kick off Feb. 20 with ₱200K top prize

The champion squad in the inaugural Cebu City Charter Day Cup will take home ₱200,000.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six commercial teams will battle it out on the hardcourt when the inaugural Cebu City Charter Day Cup takes place from Feb. 20 to 24 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Tournament organizer and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) official Rocky Alcoseba confirmed that the six squads are composed of top-tier talent, ranging from professional to collegiate players, all vying for basketball supremacy.

The participating teams are RKF, Mighty Warriors, Service Heroes, Kuya Eric, Tiger Ship Builders, and KESB Construction.

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Iloilo-based RKF, who won last year’s Sinulog Cup, will feature standout players such as Emman Calo, Reinhard Jumamoy of the National University Bulldogs, JP Calvo, Ced Ablaza, and Allyn Bulanadi.

Kuya Eric will be represented by Jeco Bancale, Steve Nash Enriquez, Luigi Gabisan, JR Quinahan, Reeve Ugsang, and Mac Tallo, while the Mighty Warriors will rely on Shane Menina, Gab Cometa, Joshua Dela Cerna, and Joel Lee Yu.More for you, basketball fans: LeBron James still unclear on NBA future: ‘I have no idea’

Tiger Ship Builders will take the floor with JB Mantilla, Monbert Arong, Shaq Imperial, June Manzo, and Paul Desiderio.

KESB Construction’s lineup includes Justine Dacalos, Christopher Isabelo, Jhiey Paraldo, John Mark Ecal, and Joshua Cabanlit.

Big prizes at stake in the Cebu City Charter Day Cup

Rounding out the field, Service Heroes will feature Ivan Clark Alsola, PJ Taliman, Justin Langres, VJ Baruc, Paul Daniel Apolonio, and Mark Retes.

The tournament will be divided into two brackets. Bracket A consists of RKF, Mighty Warriors, and Service Heroes, while Bracket B features Kuya Eric, Tiger Ship Builders, and KESB Construction. Teams will face off in inter-bracket play, with the top two from each bracket advancing to the crossover semifinals.

The champion will take home ₱200,000, the runner-up will earn ₱100,000, while the third and fourth placers will claim ₱50,000 and ₱20,000, respectively.

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