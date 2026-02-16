Alqueza-Viloria tandem rules SUGBU Valentine’s doubles bowling

Photo caption: Heber Alqueza (left) and Celis Viloria (right). | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Youth and experience proved to be the perfect combination as Heber Alqueza and Celis Viloria emerged champions in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Valentine’s Mystery Doubles” tournament at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Alqueza, one of SUGBU’s top young keglers, joined forces with veteran senior bowler Viloria to capture the title in a tightly contested finale.

READ: Senior bowler Martin Villar captures SUGBU shootout title

The duo posted 347 pinfalls in the championship round, edging John Zamora and Dodong Dante by just 15 pins.

Barrage of pinfalls

Zamora and Dante settled for second place with 332 pinfalls. Lemuel Paquibut and Manny Bueno completed the podium with 327 pinfalls.

Alqueza delivered 178 pinfalls without a handicap, while Viloria added 169 pinfalls, boosted by 17 handicap points, to seal the victory.

READ: Ceniza, Kelsey dominate at SUGBU Sinulog Open Championships

Earlier in the qualifiers, which featured 12 pairs, Alqueza and Viloria finished second with a four-game total of 1,476 pinfalls.

Zamora and Dante topped the eliminations with 1,478 pinfalls, while Paquibut and Bueno placed third with 1,455.

In the separate weekly shootout tournament, Alqueza also dominated Division A with 813 pinfalls.

Bueno ruled Division B with 786 pinfalls, while Johnny Yap topped Division C with 697 pinfalls.

READ: SEA Games 2025: PH captures men’s bowling team-of-four gold

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP