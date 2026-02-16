Davao produce in Mandaue under agriculture program

Farmers sell durian from the Davao Region among other fruits at the Kadiwa on Wheels outlet in front of Mandaue City Hall. | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Fresh fruits and delicacies from the Davao Region are now available in Mandaue City through the Kadiwa on Wheels program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region XI.

The three-day caravan, set up in front of Mandaue City Hall, opened on Sunday, February 15 and will run until Tuesday, February 17.

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The initiative brings agricultural products directly from farmers and cooperatives in Davao to consumers in Mandaue.

Among the fresh produce available are durian, pomelo, banana, soursop, mangosteen and avocado.

Durian, camote chips

Buyers can also purchase processed goods such as durian candy and kamote chips, along with other agricultural products sourced from farmer groups.

Six cooperatives and farmers’ associations from Davao Region supplied the products.

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Sharon Mangadlao, Mandaue City agriculturist, said they organized the activity in coordination with the Mandaue City local government unit after the agriculture department in the Davao region requested for a partnership for the Visayas leg of its Kadiwa on Wheels rollout.

She said the schedule coincides with the city’s monthly Kadiwa ng Pangulo activity on February 16, allowing residents to access a wider range of affordable farm products.

Mangadlao encouraged Mandauehanons to take advantage of the opportunity to buy fresh and reasonably priced goods directly from producers.

Mandaue produce also on sale

She noted that aside from the Davao-based suppliers, two farmers’ associations from Barangays Looc and Pagsabungan in Mandaue City also participate in the activity, primarily offering vegetables.

Fruits, meanwhile, come from Davao.

Prior to its stop in Mandaue City, DA Region XI brought Kadiwa on Wheels to Lapu-Lapu City as part of its expansion into the Visayas.

The caravan proceeds next week to Tagbilaran City in Bohol province as it continues its regional rollout.

The Kadiwa on Wheels program forms part of DA’s efforts to expand market access for farmers while ensuring consumers can purchase quality agricultural products at lower cost.

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