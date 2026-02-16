Fireworks store explosion in China kills 8 ahead of Lunar New Year

Five performers carry a dragon during a molten iron fireworks show known as “fire dragon steel flowers” ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in an amusement park on the outskirts of Beijing, China on Feb. 14, 2026. | Associated Press Photo/Vincent Thian

BEIJING, China (AP) — An explosion and fire at a fireworks shop in eastern China has killed eight people and left two others with minor burns ahead of the Lunar New Year, authorities said.

The blast on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 15, in a village in Jiangsu province was caused by a resident setting off fireworks improperly near the store, the Donghai county government said in a statement. It did not provide further details.

Setting off firecrackers at midnight on the Lunar New Year is a tradition in China, but many places have banned fireworks in recent years, at least in part because of air pollution.

They may make a comeback in some places after some governments eased their bans last year.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, falls on Tuesday, Feb. 17. It will mark the start of the year of the fire horse in the Chinese zodiac.

Local governments told to ban fireworks tests around stores

Following Sunday’s explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Management urged all regions to strengthen the supervision of the production, transportation, sales, and use of fireworks to prevent accidents.

A ministry statement said that trying out fireworks and firecrackers around stores should be strictly prohibited and called on local governments to identify and eliminate blind spots “to ensure the people have a safe, auspicious, and happy Spring Festival.”

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