Mandaue seeks urgent DPWH repair of collapsed Paknaan flood control

Mandaue City Councilor Joel Seno. CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government is requesting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office VII to urgently repair a collapsed flood control structure along the Butuanon River in Barangay Paknaan.

The request is contained in a resolution passed by the City Council during its regular session on Monday, Feb. 16.

The resolution was based on an inspection conducted on Feb. 14, 2026, by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), which submitted a report and transmittal letter with site photos to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

READ: Mandaue allots P100M for Butuanon River flood control in Paknaan

According to the CDRRMO report, 4,887 individuals are at risk due to the collapse. The affected residents include 2,534 individuals from Purok Talong, 1,421 from Purok Sili, and 932 from Purok Ahos.

The council said the damaged flood control structure poses imminent risks of flooding, riverbank erosion, property damage, disruption of livelihoods, and possible loss of life, especially during heavy rains and extreme weather events.

In its resolution, the council cited the mandate of the DPWH, through its Regional Office VII and the 6th District Engineering Office, to undertake and supervise the construction, maintenance, and improvement of public works and flood control structures within its jurisdiction.

The measure urges DPWH Regional Office VII to undertake the repair, rehabilitation, and/or reconstruction of the collapsed structure, as identified in the CDRRMO inspection report dated Feb. 14, 2026.

It also requests close coordination among DPWH Regional Office VII, the DPWH 6th District Engineering Office, the City Engineer’s Office, and the Office of the City Mayor prior to and during project implementation to ensure technical integration, public safety, traffic management, community information dissemination, and the timely completion of the works.

READ: DPWH chief inspects Cebu flood control projects, orders river widening and no-build zones

The measure was sponsored by Councilor Atty. Joel Seno and co-sponsored by Councilor Jesus Arcilla Jr.

Seno said the flood control project had been completed but collapsed following Typhoon Tino in November 2025. He said the typhoon may have triggered the damage, but other contributing factors could have led to the structure’s failure.

He added that due to the collapse, river water may pass through the damaged portion, especially during heavy rains, and could affect nearby residents.

“We are requesting immediate repairs because some residents may be put at risk if this is not addressed right away. We want to ensure the safety of our constituents,” Seno said.

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