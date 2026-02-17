Trade, grit, and growth: Lessons from Cebu’s Chinese merchants

An old photo showing Magallanes Street in downtown Cebu City, first published in Time/Life Magazine in 1949.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When the Spanish conquistadors made Manila the new capital of the Philippines during the mid-1600s, Cebu’s economy stagnated — and eventually collapsed.

In the early years of Spanish settlement, severe food shortages and frequent pirate attacks were among the primary reasons that forced the colonizers to shift the capital to a more strategic location.

Doing so also meant that all trade routes in the archipelago had to be centralized there, further hurting Cebu, which relied heavily on trading. That ended when Mexico gained independence from Spain in 1821.

As the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade ceased, the colonial government searched for alternative revenue sources. So they decided to reopen the archipelago to foreign trade, which also helped Cebu get back on its feet.

But it also served as an opportunity for the Chinese in Cebu – the mestizos residing in Parian and new merchants from China who, together, laid the foundations of Cebu’s economic prowess.

‘Cebu is one big Chinatown’

Many locals say Cebu is “one big Chinatown,” pointing to the Chinese influence in store names, street food, and the city’s welcoming attitude toward foreign visitors.

But the label goes deeper.

According to historian Dr. Jose Eleazer “Jobers” Bersales, it reflects the significant contributions of Chinese merchants to the city’s economy.

“Cebu Trade Directory, 1937-1962, 25th Anniversary of Cebu City” (Published in Cebu by Antonio Altonaga/Alton Promotional Agency) via Jobers Reynes Bersales

“Dako kaayo ang contribution ang Chinese to the growth and development of the commercial core of Cebu City,” Bersales said. “Most enterprises in Cebu were either established by the Chinese or owned by Filipinos with Chinese roots. The majority, but it doesn’t mean there were no others. In that sense, we can say Cebu is one big Chinatown.”

Even when the Spanish crown restricted trade with foreign countries in the 1600s, Chinese merchants who stayed in Cebu continued to do so, albeit only within domestic areas and routes.

Bersales is currently writing a book tracing the legacy of Chinese businesses and their role in shaping Cebu’s development from the 1800s to 1975.

The first chapter is set to be released in April.

Initial findings have been presented at the Center for Southeast Asian Studies in Kyoto University, snippets of which Bersales shared with CDN Digital.

Among the most notable discoveries are striking parallels between Cebu’s past and present: patterns of trade, migration, and enterprise that not only highlight the Chinese community’s impact but also resonate with modern-day Filipinos.

Sojourner mentality

Much of the Chinese entrepreneurial success in Cebu can be traced to a “sojourner mentality.”

A replica of the 12th century Chinese junk that brought traders, travellers, and migrants to various destinations. | Doris C. Bongcac

Living in a foreign land brought immense pressure to secure financial stability and succeed, Bersales pointed out.

Unlike more comfortable locals, Chinese merchants focused on hard work and savings, primarily sending earnings back to relatives in China.

These remittance channels also laid the groundwork for modern banking in Cebu City. In particular, along Plaridel and Magallanes Streets.

Remittance notes, according to Bersales, also include messages of reassurance, something that modern overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families can relate to today.

“It’s similar to how OFWs communicate with their loved ones. Often, they tell their relatives that they are okay because they don’t want them to worry,” Bersales said.

Read for understanding: Hidden in plain sight: Tracing downtown Cebu City’s Cebuano-Chinese roots

During the American colonial period, European and American entrepreneurs tended to avoid crowded districts like Carbon due to its narrow and filthy streets.

But not Chinese merchants, who recognized these areas as the heart of Cebu’s trading activity.

“Ang intsik, kung asa ang negosyo, bahalag naglapok-lapok dinha, anha gyud sila,” explained Bersales. (The Chinese go where there’s business, never mind if the place is full of mud.)

From sojourners to settlers

The facade of Sugbu-Chinese Heritage Museum, which is housed in the historic Gotiaoco Building along Magallanes Street, Cebu City. | Photo from Sugbu-Chinese Heritage Museum

Decades ago, filial piety remained deeply entrenched among Chinese sojourners, many of whom returned to China during the week-long Lunar New Year celebration to honor their ancestors.

Over time, however, political instability in China, especially after World War II, prompted a new generation of Cebu-Chinese entrepreneurs to settle permanently in the city.

Many of them requested formal citizenship.

However, the 1935 Commonwealth Government, the transitional government that would supposedly prepare the Philippines to rule independently from the United States, was strict in issuing citizenship.

“Only a few have been granted Filipino citizenship. Those that did eventually became the rich Chinese families in Cebu as their new citizenships allowed them to acquire land,” explained Bersales.

But if there’s one symbolic piece that perfectly encapsulates – and to some extent, immortalizes – the shift of mindset among Chinese sojourners in Cebu, it would be the Gotiaoco Building, which now houses the Sugbu-Chinese Heritage Museum.

A change in different generations’ views

The Gotiaoco Building, often described as “the last best example of neo-classical architecture in Cebu”, tells the story of two generations of Chinese merchants in Cebu: Don Pedro Gotiaoco and his son, Manuel Gotianuy.

The structure, known for having the first operational elevator in Cebu at the time of its construction, served as Gotianuy’s gift to his father.

But the father asked his son, “Why build something when we’re not going to stay here? We’re bound to return to China.”

Bersales described Manuel Gotianuy as a visionary, having learned from then on that political turmoil in China meant a strong possibility of permanently residing in Cebu.

“The Gotiaoco building serves as a sharp, symbolic break of generations of Chinese sojourners: The older generation that still strictly follows the Confucian concept of filial piety, and the new that carries the settler mindset, and no longer a sojourner,” Bersales said.

Diversification and openness

When the Americans arrived, Chinese merchants in Cebu who embraced diversification and adaptability thrived, while those who resisted often collapsed, said Bersales.

They observed how American entrepreneurs ran their businesses, and ultimately learned the value of diversification.

In turn, savvy Chinese merchants expanded beyond traditional trade, branching into other fields aside from import-export, manufacturing, and shipping.

Historical experience also shaped this forward-thinking mentality, according to Bersales. During the Katipunan Revolution in Spain, many Chinese merchants faced bankruptcy, reinforcing the importance of flexibility and resilience.

Adapt and be open to new possibilities

“The lesson there: Those unwilling to adapt struggled or went under,” he said.

A striking example of this adaptive spirit, according to Bersales, is lawyer Augusto Go, who founded the University of Cebu (UC).

“They carry the Chinese sense of business but are still open to possibilities. They go beyond the mold, and that’s the story behind some of today’s wealthy Chinese families in Cebu,” he added.

This mindset also explains why Chinese enterprises gradually began appearing beyond the narrow streets of Carbon, spreading their influence across the city and shaping Cebu’s broader commercial landscape.

Reflections and lessons

The history of Chinese sojourners, merchants, and settlers in Cebu, on the other hand, also offers lessons for modern Cebuanos, particularly those navigating unfamiliar or challenging environments.

Feeling like a “stranger” in a new place can foster discipline, resilience, and financial prudence, qualities that propelled Chinese merchants to success, Bersales pointed out.

Additionally, his research reminds Cebuanos that, whether at home or abroad, embracing the mindset of a diligent, resourceful sojourner can turn uncertainty into opportunity.

Whether in Cebu or abroad, embracing the sojourner mindset — vigilance, perseverance, and a drive to save and grow — can turn challenges into opportunities.

And history shows that success often belongs to those willing to work harder, think ahead, and treat every new place as both a challenge and a chance to thrive.