PH, US team up to boost nuclear energy bid in domestic economy

NUCLEAR ENERGY. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin speaks during a US Embassy event in Makati City on Monday (Feb. 16, 2026). During the event, three memoranda of understanding were signed aimed at helping nuclear energy development in the Philippines. (PNA photo by Joann Villanueva)

MANILA – Philippine and United States officials, along with private sector representatives, on Monday signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to support nuclear energy development.

The Philippines aims to include nuclear power in its energy mix while increasing renewable energy’s share of total capacity to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

One MOU, signed by the US Trade and Development Agency and the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), provides USD2.7 million for a feasibility study on deploying US-designed small modular reactors (SMRs) in the country.

The study will begin this year and is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) president and chief executive officer (CEO) Emmanuel Rubio said after the signing.

Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan said the company is considering deploying 150-megawatt SMRs starting in 2035.

READ: PH among frontrunners in nuclear energy push – report

“When finalized, this work will provide a pathway for the deployment of safe and secure advanced US nuclear technologies that will deepen ties between our two countries for decades to come,” the US government fact sheet said.

The two other MOUs involve agreements between the Philippine-American Educational Foundation and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and between Philippine-American Educational Foundation-Fulbright Philippines and Aboitiz Power Corporation, to develop specialized vocational and higher education curricula for the civil nuclear industry.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said investors are expected to formalize their interest once the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority release the application guidelines.

“We’re ready by this year. If somebody applies, that’s our target, all agencies will be ready to accept applications,” she said in an interview.

Ann Ganzer, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation of the US Department of State, said the Philippines has been among the first partners in the US Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program since 2021.

She said energy cooperation strengthens the US-Philippine alliance, and the US “government is committed to taking a leading role in supporting the Philippines as a steadfast friend and partner on the path to adopting nuclear energy.”

“The United States is fully dedicated to supporting the Philippines through a comprehensive whole-of-government approach, working hand-in-hand with our close ally to achieve lasting energy security in every way we can. These critical steps towards achieving the Philippines’ ambitious goals, and I underscore it, the United States is here to support the Philippines every step of the way,” she said. (PNA)

READ: Philippines explores capital sources for nuclear energy

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