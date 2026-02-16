Kanlaon emits ash plume reaching 150 meters

The Phivolcs recorded ashfall emissions from the Kanlaon Volcano. DOST / Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported ashfall emissions from Kanlaon Volcano, producing a grayish plume.

Between 1:10 to 1:13 p.m. on Monday, Phivolcs recorded 150 meters of plume above the summit crater drifting southwest in Canlaon City.

READ: Mayon, Kanlaon spew volcanic ash

In its 24-hour observation summary of the Kanlaon Volcano, the state volcanology bureau recorded six volcanic earthquakes.

The volcano also had a sulfur dioxide flux of 1,124 tonnes per day as of Sunday, Phivolcs said.

It added, the volcano continues to emit a weak plume about 50 meters tall, drifting southwest and northwest, while ground deformation is being closely monitored for changes.

Meanwhile, Alert level 2 prevails over Kanlaon, signifying increased unrest, said Phivolcs.

Under this alert level, entry into the 4-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone should be prohibited. /jpv

READ: Public urged to be cautious as Kanlaon spews ash multiple times

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