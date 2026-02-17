Bantayan Island: Online scamming can affect PH’s image if not addressed

Wooden outrigger boats, locally known as bancas, are anchored off the shores in Santa Fe town Bantayan Island. | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Online scamming, that victimizes tourists who wanted to visit Bantayan Island, could affect the country’s image as a tourism destination, if not immediately addressed.

Nelson Yuvallos, President of ONE Island Tourism Association (OITA), said that since September 2025, they had already recorded at least 200 tourists who were supposed to book accommodations on the island, but had fallen prey to online scammers.

READ: Santa Fe resort owners warn Holy Week guests vs online scammers

“It will reflect also on the Philippines. We have already some, other problems nga ongoing karon, mapun-an pa sa bad nga panaglan og mahitabo ni (that are already ongoing and it will be compounded by this). Kay ang (The) word of mouth is sometimes, it can reach farther. Ang mga maigo mosulti ngadto sa gawas nga i-discourage nila ang pag ari sa atong mga guests (Those who were affected could tell others and discourages other guests from coming),” he said in a recent interview in Cebu City.

Bantayan Island consist of the municipalities of Santa Fe, where most of the tourism establishments are located, and Bantayan and Maridejos towns.

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Gehanne Reyes, OITA vice president, said there are about 200 establishments on Bantayan Island that cater to guests. These include resorts, guest houses and apartelles. Among them, at least 30 are active OITA members and mostly based in Santa Fe town.

Best destination

Yuvallos, who owns Anika Resort that is based in Santa Fe town, said that Bantayan Island could be considered as one of the best destinations in the country.

“We have all the advantages comparing to other destinations,” he said.

READ: Tourism office warns of fake pages of Cebu hotels, resorts

“Ang among white sand is a sugar beach sand. Mao sad nay ikapanghambog namo. Ikaduha ang among abundance of seafoods ug mga pagkaon nga barato kaayo. Naa mi ana tanan so we are abundant with lobsters, crabs and all the seafoods nga gihatag sa Ginoo para lang gyud sa Bantayan,” he added.

(Our white sand which is like a sugar beach sand. We take pride in it. Second, we have abundance in seafoods and the food are sold cheap. We have abundance in lobsters, crabs and all seafoods that were given by God to Bantayan.)

For these reasons, “our guests can really enjoy there.”

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However, online booking is now a growing concern for both the tourists and establishment owners.

“You just have to be careful sa pagregister sa inyong kuan (accommodation) then you can enjoy sa Bantayan kay naa man mi sa tanan, in which in some other destinations probably dili available,” Yuvallos said.

(You just have to be careful to register in your (accommodation) then you can enjoy Bantayan because we have all that you need, in which in are not available in some other destinations.)

Holy Week

For travelers, who wanted to visit Bantayan Island during the Holy Week, OITA officials are urging them to be cautious of online scammers.

Yuvallos said that in Holy Week 2025, they welcomed at least 10,000 guests into the island.

“Before the earthquake tourism was very. In fact, that was the best year gyud unta (supposedly for us),” he said.

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However, they suffered a massive drop in bookings when the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025 and the various typhoons that followed.

“When the earthquake struck, last September 30 didto nakalitan mi kay (we were caught by surprise) the remaining three months of that year was really bad,” he said.

Yuvallos said that bookings started to pick up during the second week of December 2025 and they expressed hope that the revival of their tourism industry would continue until the Holy Week celebration this April.

“Karon, on the second week of December ni pick up then towards the end of December. Now, it’s getting better. Naa lang ni scam gyud nga medyo worrisome ,” he said.

(On the second second week of December, it started to pick up until the end of December. Now, it’s getting better. But there is the concern on scamming that is starting to become worrisome.)

Work in progress

Agent Wenceslao Galendez of the National Bureau of Investigation said that their investigation on online scamming was “a work in progress.”

“These people are evolving also so it’s a challenge also for us law enforcers,” he said.

Agent Framcis Señora, also of NBI, said that scammers engaged in various activities.

“If we take down a site [that they crated], there will be another one,” he said, adding that while they continue to probe into the devices that they and their internet articles, they still make sure that “we continue to abide by the rules.”

Solutions

Yullavos said that OITA was also in coordination with the Department of Tourism and the Office of 4th District Rep. Sun Shimura in identifying solutions to their concerns against online scamming.

Santa Fe Councilor Jaypee Lao, the chairperson of the Municipal Council’s Tourism Committee, said that he would proposed a legislative measure that would discourage the use of e-wallets when booking accommodations in tourism establishments in their town.

Lao said that payments should only be made using the establishments legitimate bank accounts to save guests from becoming victims to scammers, who are using dummy accounts.

Yuvallos, for his part, is urging the local government to issue a public advisory on its official Facebook page to especially identify legitimate reports and providing links to official social media pages of these establishments.

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