IN PHOTOS: Chinese New Year at the Chu Un Temple

Devotees and visitors gather at the Chu Un Temple along V. Rama Avenue on Monday, February 16, for the temple’s 2026 Chinese New Year Countdown. | via Pia Piquero

CONSOLACION, Cebu — “Xin Nian Kuai Le” and “Gong Xi Fa Cai.”

These are the greetings commonly heard during Chinese New Year, meaning “Happy New Year” and “Wishing you great prosperity,” respectively.

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The festive spirit came alive on Monday evening, February 16, as devotees and visitors gathered at the Chu Un Temple along V. Rama Avenue for the 2026 Chinese New Year countdown celebration.

Festivities from 6 p.m. until midnight featured the traditional ringing of bells, wishing tree rituals, vibrant lion and dragon dances, colorful lantern displays, and a fireworks display as the community welcomed the Year of the Fire Horse.

Here are some scenes from the celebration.

The Chu Un Temple was adorned with traditional Chinese New Year decorations, including vibrant red lanterns, for the celebration. | Photo: Pia Piquero

Multicolored lanterns illuminated the grounds of the Chu Un Temple, adding a vibrant glow to the Chinese New Year celebration. | Photo: Pia Piquero

Families visit the Chu Un Temple to offer prayers and take part in the Chinese New Year countdown celebration on Monday evening, February 16. | Photo: Pia Piquero

Traditional music filled the air as part of the Chinese New Year celebration at the Chu Un Temple, adding rhythm and energy to the festivities. | Photo: Pia Piquero

Performers stage the traditional lion and dragon dance during the Chinese New Year Countdown celebration at the Chu Un Temple on V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City on Monday night, Feb. 16. | Photo: Pia Piquero

A vibrant dragon winds through the crowd during the Chinese New Year celebration at the Chu Un Temple. | Photo: Pia Piquero

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