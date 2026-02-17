IN PHOTOS: Chinese New Year at the Chu Un Temple

The festive spirit came alive on Monday evening, February 16, as devotees and visitors gathered at the Chu Un Temple along V. Rama Avenue for the 2026 Chinese New Year countdown celebration.
Festivities from 6 p.m. until midnight featured the traditional ringing of bells, wishing tree rituals, vibrant lion and dragon dances, colorful lantern displays, and a fireworks display as the community welcomed the Year of the Fire Horse.
Here are some scenes from the celebration.
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