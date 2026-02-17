CCMC 5th phase: Mayor says 4th to 7th floors may be finished by Dec. 2026

Cebu City Medical Center | CDN Photo/Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Following the recent inauguration for the Phase 5 of the Cebu City Medical Center’s (CCMC) reconstruction, the city still need hundreds of millions of pesos more to procure equipment in order for the hospital to be fully operational by 2027.

This is according to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival in a press briefing on Monday.

Archival said the 5th phase of the project covered structural and architectural works for floors four to seven, but it would not include the procurement of needed medical equipment.

READ: CCMC Phase 5 resumes, targets 2027 opening

He also said that the target month for Phase 5 to be completed would be by the end of the year.

“Mahuman December 2026 (It will be completed 2026), (this is) as per agreement with the contractor,” the mayor as he also cited the cost of the project to be around P700 million.

But he said that this only included the structural and architectural works and not the equipment.

Additional funding

“Dako gyud ang cost sa makina but we are very sure na by that time sa January, naa na ta’y ma set-up,” Archival during a press conference on Monday, February 16.

(The cost of the equipment is really huge but we are very sure by that time in January, we can already setup something.)

The cost for funding was estimated to be around P300 million and might still increase, but the mayor said that the city had already requested help from the Department of Health in providing equipment for CCMC.

READ: Cebu City Medical Center: Phased construction recommended, says Archival

Rectification of earlier phases

Aside from funding medical equipment, the city is also looking into structural deficiencies from the previous phases of CCMC’s reconstruction.

Months before the Phase 5 inauguration, engineers and architects reassessed the hospital building and found that while the lower floors were reported as completed, there were components that still needed rectification.

The rectification work is estimated to cost around P400 million and is expected to be funded through budget allocations from the city’s Local Development Fund.

He also explained how this rectification work would be done while Phase 5 work would be ongoing with the end result of having all floors being available for use.

“Ang ato lang, nga mahangyo sila nga 4th floor humanon, 5th floor humanon. Pagkahuman sa 4th floor ang katong naa sa third floor mosaka para irectify ang ubos,” Archival said.

(What we want is that we can ask them to complete the 4th floor, 5th floor. After finishing 4th floor, those at the third floor will go up so the floor below can be rectified.)

“Mao gitan-aw nato nga hopefully dili lang ang 4th to 6th ang magamit, hasta na ang ubos padung gyod sa ibabaw,” he further said.

(This is what we are seeing that hopefully not only the 4th to 6th floors can be used but the floors from below to the top.)

While the completion of Phase 5 marks as a significant step towards finishing the project, securing funds for medical equipment and the necessary rectification works remain essential for CCMC to make all floors up to the 7th floor operational and ready to serve patients by 2027.

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