Chu Un Temple in Cebu rings in Year of the Fire Horse

Devotees and visitors gather at the Chu Un Temple along V. Rama Avenue on Monday, February 16, for the temple’s 2026 Chinese New Year Countdown. | via Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beneath a canopy of red lanterns and incense-laced night air, hundreds gathered along V. Rama Avenue on Monday evening, Feb. 16, to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with drums, dragon scales, and a chorus of wishes rising toward the midnight sky.

Right in the middle of the festivities was Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple, a Cebu City branch of the Taiwan-based Buddhist monastic order headquartered in Kaohsiung.

For more than two decades, the temple has served as a center for Dharma services, education, and cultural exchange—its Chinese name, 慈恩寺 (Chu Un), meaning “Compassion and Grace.”

READ: IN PHOTOS: Chinese New Year at the Chu Un Temple

By 6 p.m., devotees and curious visitors had filled the temple grounds, many dressed in shades of red and gold, colors long associated with good fortune.

The scent of incense curled upward as volunteers handed out small tokens and guided families toward the wishing tree, its branches heavy with handwritten hopes for the year ahead.

READ: How Cebu welcomes the Year of the Fire Horse this 2026

The program unfolded in rhythmic layers. Cymbals clashed. Drums thundered. Performers leapt and swayed in the traditional lion and dragon dance, their movements precise yet exuberant.

The lion’s blinking eyes and bobbing head drew delighted laughter from children perched on their parents’ shoulders, while the sinuous dragon rippled through the crowd like a living ribbon of flame.

READ: Of tikoys and angpaos: How Cebuanos keep Chinese New Year traditions alive

In Chinese tradition, the lion and dragon dances are believed to dispel negative energy and usher in prosperity. On this night, each beat of the drum seemed to echo that collective desire—for renewal, for health, for abundance.

Shortly before midnight, the temple’s monastic leader addressed the gathering and offered a message that bridged heritage and hope.

“Today is the first day of the year in 2026,” the master said. “Tomorrow is the beginning of the new year. I wish you all a happy New Year. May you live in harmony and success.”

She spoke of the “lucky word” chosen for the year—harmony and success—explaining that in Chinese culture, each new year carries a guiding virtue.

“No matter what you want to do,” she added, “your dream will come true.”

The Year of the Fire Horse, according to the Chinese zodiac cycle, symbolizes vitality, passion, and dynamic movement. Coupled with the fire element, it is often associated with bold energy and transformation. For many in attendance, the symbolism felt timely.

As the final minutes of 2025 slipped away, devotees lined up to ring the temple bell—each strike deliberate, resonant, and said to clear away misfortune from the previous year.

Some closed their eyes in prayer. Others clasped their hands in reflection. The bell’s deep timbre rolled across the courtyard, mingling with the low murmur of anticipation.

Then, at the stroke of midnight, the sky bloomed.

Fireworks burst above the temple grounds in quicksilver arcs of red, gold, and white. Cheers erupted. Strangers exchanged greetings—“Happy New Year”—in English, Cebuano, and Mandarin.

Smartphones lifted to capture the spectacle, but for a moment, many simply watched, faces lit by flickering color.

Throughout the evening, lantern displays glowed along pathways, their warm light reflecting off polished temple floors. Volunteers moved through the crowd, guiding elders to seats and offering assistance to visitors experiencing the temple’s traditions for the first time.

For some, the night was about ritual continuity. For others, it was about fresh beginnings.

As the crowd slowly thinned past midnight, the last embers of fireworks fading into smoke, the temple remained softly illuminated—lanterns swaying gently in the cool February breeze.

The Fire Horse had arrived, not only with spectacle but with a simple, resonant wish repeated throughout the night: harmony and success.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP