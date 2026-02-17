Katherine Cheng: ‘No amount of remorse can bring my son back’

Kingston Ralph Cheng

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Katherine Cheng, her son Kingston Ralph was every parent’s dream — kind, caring, and deeply loving.

“A supportive brother and a true friend who will always have your back,” Katherine wrote.

Sadly, the Cheng household would no longer be complete.

READ: Cebu hit-and-run: Community mourns death of young businessman

Their home would no longer be the same without Kingston’s presence.

A week after Kingston’s untimely death, the family has broken its silence.

READ: Cebu City to propose ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ to curb drunk driving

On Tuesday, February 17, Katherine penned a heartbreaking message honoring her 23-year-old son’s life and legacy.

In it, she revealed their decision to pursue legal action, not only to seek justice for Kingston, but also in the hope of preventing other families from suffering the same pain.

READ: Banilad hit-and-run: Police explain hours-long delay in liquor test

“No amount of remorse or sincere apologies can ever bring him back,” she said.

A grieving mother’s resolve

Kingston was fatally struck on February 8 by a speeding Toyota Innova while walking along Paseo Saturnino Road near an upscale subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

His sudden death, Katherine said, has left a wound words cannot fully describe.

“I lost my son in an unimaginable, tragic way that makes it so painful that words cannot express… A part of me is missing. Kingston is missing. I don’t know how I can bear this; it is unbearable for any mother, for any parent,” she wrote.

The family initially had no intention of filing charges against the driver, 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, saying it would only cause further pain.

“But we want to honor him, and we don’t want the tragedy to go to waste, as if it did not happen,” she said.

The family also hoped that the outcome of the case, whatever it may be, would serve as a warning about the dangers of reckless and drunk driving.

“Hopefully, Kingston’s demise will serve as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and also as an eye-opener on how authorities can improve to provide a clean and safe Cebu,” she said.

‘A gift that keeps on giving’

Many remember Kingston as a budding entrepreneur and a passionate violinist. To his mother, however, he will always be “a gift that keeps on giving.”

“He is warm, loving, and caring for everyone. He gives without expecting anything in return. Kingston is and will always be a gift — a gift that keeps on giving,” Katherine said.

She shared how much she misses their late-night snacks, their conversations and laughter, the music he played for the family, and the food and coffee he “passionately and joyfully prepares.”

“We miss how he sincerely listens and offers warm comfort whenever we are in distress,” she added.

Amid their grief, the Cheng family expressed gratitude to those who have extended support and prayers.

“We see you, we hear you, and the immense support that you’ve been pouring in. We find comfort in listening and reading your thoughts and prayers for us,” Katherine said.

“Your stories give us solace that Kingston lived a meaningful and intentional life. And through our shared stories, Kingston will continue to live on. May his life continuously remind us to live with kindness, sincerity, and purpose.”

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