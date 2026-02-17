Archival denies ‘special treatment’ in Kingston Cheng case

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. on Monday denied that the city government is giving “special treatment” to the family of slain young entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, amid online accusations that officials rushed to act because the victim was wealthy.

In a press conference on February 17, Archival said the city has consistently extended assistance in all major incidents, regardless of the social status of those involved.

“Sa tinuod lang, gitagaan gyud nato’g pagtagad ang tanan (The truth is, we give attention to everyone),” he said.

READ: Cebu City to propose ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ to curb drunk driving

The mayor was responding to social media comments comparing the attention given to Cheng’s case with other fatal road incidents, including a recent Valentine’s Day tragedy at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

Special treatment, grandstanding

Some netizens claimed that the heightened attention on Cheng’s death was driven by his background and influence. Others accused city officials of political grandstanding.

READ: Valentine’s Day crash kills senior couple in Cebu City’s SRP

Archival rejected both claims, saying the public reaction was largely shaped by the emotional weight of the case.

The 23-year-old businessman died in a hit-and-run incident in Barangay Banilad on February 8. The suspect, 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

READ: Cebu City plans to buy breathalyzers to reinforce anti-drunk driving law

The case triggered public outrage, particularly after it was disclosed that Cebu City had no readily available breathalyzers at the time of the incident. The liquor test on the suspect was conducted about 18 hours later, after he had been placed under hospital arrest.

Archival earlier admitted the gap and said the city is now studying the procurement of its own breathalyzers to reinforce enforcement of Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013.

Proposed “Kingston Ralph Ordinance”

In response to the incident, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and several city councilors began drafting a proposed measure tentatively dubbed the “Kingston Ralph Ordinance.”

The ordinance, principally authored by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, seeks to hold alcohol-serving establishments accountable if they knowingly continue to serve visibly intoxicated patrons who later cause injury, death, or property damage.

Among the proposed measures under discussion are:

Requiring bars and similar establishments to install CCTV systems

Mandating signage prohibiting service to intoxicated individuals

Penalizing establishments that continue serving heavily intoxicated patrons

Requiring staff to call the police if an intoxicated person insists on driving

Studying possible limits on alcohol service hours

When asked for his position, Archival emphasized that the matter falls within the legislative authority of the City Council.

“That is a legislative function. Whatever is approved in the council, I will support,” he said.

He noted that councilors must ensure that any local penalties will not conflict with existing national laws, and that the proposal will undergo public hearings before final passage.

“If they think this ordinance is good for the welfare of our constituents, then let’s go for it,” he added.

Other recent fatal crash

The debate over road safety also comes days after a separate fatal crash at the CSRP.

A senior couple — Salvador Geraldizo Jr., 67, and his wife Cecilia Cabardo Geraldizo, 68 — died on February 14 after a delivery truck struck them while they were crossing the northbound lane in Barangay Mambaling.

Police said the driver remains under the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit and is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide.

Archival described the Valentine’s Day incident as a reminder of the dangers pedestrians face on major thoroughfares and reiterated the need for stricter road discipline.

Enforcement and due process

Osmeña earlier said the city plans to consult stakeholders before formally filing the draft ordinance. Legal safeguards, including defining what constitutes a “visibly intoxicated individual,” will be carefully studied to ensure due process and avoid overreach.

Go has maintained that the proposed ordinance will “supplement, not replace” existing national laws, including provisions under the Revised Penal Code and anti-drunk driving statutes.

“Again, para nako, ang gihimo sa legislative, in line lang ug unsay angay buhaton (For me, what the legislative is doing is in line with what needs to be done),” Archival said.

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