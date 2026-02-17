Residential fires displace 5 families in Minglanilla, Cebu City

Two residential fires hit Minglanilla and Cebu City on Monday, February 16, leaving five families displaced. | Photo courtesy of Minglanilla Traffic Command and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least two households and nearly 20 individuals were affected by separate fires that broke out in residential areas in Minglanilla town and Cebu City on Monday, February 16.

As of Tuesday, February 17, authorities reported that no injuries or fatalities recorded in both incidents, with firefighters managing to contain the blazes before these would spread to nearby structures.

Minglanilla fire

In Minglanilla, a fire broke out at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday at a two-storey house in Phase 2, Deca Homes, Barangay Tungkil, owned by Nilo Dugang, 62.

READ: 400 left homeless after huge fire hits Tejero, Cebu City

Local officials said fire personnel, assisted by municipal disaster response teams, brought the fire under control by 4:27 p.m. before it was finally put out by 4:35 p.m.

According to Fire Officer 1 Benjoseph Blen, fire investigator from Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Minglanilla, the blaze was confined to the upper floor of the house, sparing the lower level and preventing damage to adjacent homes. An extended family of nine individuals was affected by the fire.

READ: Minglanilla: Fire destroys several houses in Linao, says brgy. chief

As of this writing, Blen said the family was able to remain at the ground floor of the house while clearing operations and investigation continues.

Initial estimates placed the affected area at about 7 by 6 square meters, with the cost of damage still being assessed.

Blen added that they are examining possible electrical causes and gathering information from nearby residents to determine the fire’s origin.

Moreover, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Minglanilla (MSWD) provided immediate assistance to the affected family, including food packs, hygiene and kitchen kits, and butane stoves.

Cebu City fire

Later that evening, another residential fire was reported at Sitio Colo, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, at around 6:41 p.m.

Fire officials said a residential structure was completely destroyed, affecting three families or 10 individuals.

According to the report from the BFP Cebu City, the fire reached first alarm status but was contained within minutes. It was declared under control at 7:03 p.m. and out at 7:11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Authorities estimated property damage at around P90,000, with investigation into the cause of the fire still underway.

Investigations ongoing

Fire authorities said the prompt response in both incidents prevented injuries and further losses.

Investigations into the causes of the two fires are ongoing, as officials continue to remind residents to observe fire safety measures, particularly in residential areas.

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