Ultra rare Pokemon card of Logan Paul sells for record $16 million

Logan Paul talks about his Charizard Pokemon card chain during his press conference following his contracted exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP

An extremely rare Pokemon card owned by American YouTuber Logan Paul sold Monday for $16,492,000, smashing the record for the most expensive Pocket Monster trading card sold at an auction.

The supposedly unique PSA 10-graded Pikachu Illustrator was originally bought by Paul in another record-breaking sale in 2021 — for $5.28 million.

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This time it was purchased by AJ Scaramucci, son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, according to Guinness World Records, who were at the auction held by Goldin.

After the successful bid Paul placed the card, which was attached to what Guinness said was a $75,000 diamond necklace, around Scaramucci’s neck.

Guinness World Records certified it as the most expensive Pokemon card — as well as the priciest trading card overall — sold at an auction.

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Ranging from Pikachu the mouse to Jigglypuff the balloon to the jackal-headed Lucario, there are now more than 1,000 different Pokemon characters, with new “generations” released every few years.

While they have always been swapped and collected, the cards’ value have exploded in recent years, not just among fans of the game but also among investors with little or no past interest.

Factors determining value include the cards’ rareness, the character (Mew, Mewtwo, Pikachu and Charizard tend to be more valuable) and the artist, who is indicated on the card.

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A card given the designation “PSA 10” is a virtually perfect card, which must have four perfectly sharp corners, sharp focus and full original gloss, according to industry leader PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator).

Pikachu Illustrator is very popular with collectors because it was designed by Atsuko Nishida, the original creator of Pikachu.

The card was never originally sold but was released as a prize in a 1998 illustration contest.

The year after Paul paid — in a Dubai hotel room to a “mystery” seller — the multi-million dollar sum for the mint-condition Pikachu Illustrator, he hung it around his neck at a WWE wrestling event in Texas.

The card was inside a protective plastic case attached to a gold chain.

The final $16,492,000 paid on Monday for the card includes a buyer’s premium.

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