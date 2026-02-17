Pam, 5 governors thank Marcos for P321-M aid after Basyang
MANILA, Philippines – Governors from six provinces including Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the release of financial assistance to areas affected by the recent Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) and the shear line, describing the aid as timely support for displaced families.
In a joint statement, the governors of Cebu, Iloilo, Eastern Samar, Surigao del Sur, Aklan, and Bohol expressed gratitude for the President’s directive to release funds to local government units (LGUs).
READ: Release P321M to 35 provinces, 7 cities affected by Basyang — Marcos
“We thank President BBM (Bongbong Marcos) for the timely help, which we are sure would ease the suffering and pain caused by the storm to our constituents,” the local chief executives said, as quoted in a Palace news release Tuesday.
The joint statement was issued by Governors Pamela Baricuatro (Cebu), Arthur Defensor Jr. (Iloilo), Ralph Vincent Evardone (Eastern Samar), Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur), Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol), and Jose Enrique Miraflores (Aklan), according to the Palace.
READ: In Surigao del Sur, losses from Basyang top P1B
Marcos earlier ordered the release of a total of PHP321 million to 34 provinces and eight cities affected by Basyang and the shear line.
He directed Executive Secretary Ralph Recto to facilitate the release following a meeting with provincial governors last week.
READ: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES
Recto confirmed that the funds are now being released as instructed by the President.
The governors said the assistance would be used to support families whose homes and livelihoods were damaged, distribute relief goods, and repair affected roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.
They also committed to augmenting the national aid with local resources.
READ: Iligan resident recalls harrowing 8-foot-deep flood after Basyang: ‘Parang Sendong ulit’
“Helping our people is a shared responsibility of the national government and local government units,” the release added, quoting the governors.
On Feb. 11, Marcos convened governors from provinces hardest hit by Basyang and key members of his Cabinet to ensure a swift and coordinated response. (PNA)
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