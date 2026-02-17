‘Superman’ rider in TCH summoned, LTO seeks license revocation

‘Superman’ rider, Kyle Econas, has been summoned by LTO-7 for reportedly performing stunts along Transcentral Highway in Cebu City, photos and videos of which went viral on social media. | Photo by Cebuano Shutter, courtesy of LTO 7 Operations Division – Citizens Law Enforcement Hotline

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has summoned a motorcycle rider who recently went viral for reportedly performing dangerous stunts along the Transcentral Highway.

The agency on Tuesday, February 17, confirmed that they have suspended the license of Kyle Econas, whom authorities identified as the rider seen in circulating social media videos executing reckless maneuvers on the accident-prone mountain highway.

Aside from the 90-day preventive suspension, Econas is facing charges for reckless driving under Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

READ: LTO-7 issues show cause order against erring Mandaue brgy chief

The agency is also pushing for the revocation of his driver’s license.

“The LTO 7, through the directives of its Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Francisco ‘Franz’ Ranches Jr., has strongly recommended the revocation of the driver’s license in connection with the incident,” LTO-7 said.

READ: ‘Road rage’ vlogger summoned by LTO, driver’s license suspended

Photos and videos showed Econas riding while improperly seated on his motorcycle, imitating a “Superman” pose, along the TCH.

The stunt not only put the rider at risk but also endangered other motorists and pedestrians, according to authorities.

READ: LTO seeks lifetime license revocation vs Banilad hit-and-run suspect

LTO-7 also confirmed that the incident resulted in a collision with another motorcycle along the TCH.

Econas has been ordered to appear before the LTO-7 Operations Division and submit a written explanation on why his license should not be permanently revoked.

The agency warned that failure to appear and file the required explanation will be considered a waiver of his right to be heard, prompting LTO-7 to resolve the case based on available records and proceed with appropriate sanctions.

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