As John Lloyd Cruz drives through, a kilig moment for a barista

Sharye Reyes with John Lloyd Cruz playfully posing for a photo during a quick coffee drive-thru run. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What would you do if a celebrity pulls over by the drive-through window at your workplace?

Most of us would try to just act cool and hide our excitement, right?

READ: Ellen Adarna nidayeg ni John Lloyd human sa pagluib ni Derek

Not this barista from Quezon City.

Non Sharye Reyes took the opportunity to record a chance encounter she had with one of the ultimate leading men of the country — Mr. John Lloyd Cruz.

In her TikTok upload, Sharye playfully edited the video with audio from one of Cruz’s famous movies with Sarah Geronimo, “A Very Special Love.”

Brisk production

In a quick interview with CDN Digital, Sharye said she really did set up her camera quickly to record this encounter last week, February 8.

“Una po, akala ko po nag-jo-joke lang yung partner, then ayun pagdating sa window namin. Tapos ginawa ko po bago sya dumating sa window pala nagset ako ng isang cam para ma-video,” she said.

READ: John Lloyd Cruz kayang mamatay araw-araw para ni Elias

(At first, I thought my partner at work was playing a prank, but then [John Lloyd] came by the window. Before he did, I set up my camera to record a video.)

And when Cruz drove past the window, she knew she had to muster the courage and ask to take selfies with him. Cruz willingly and cheerfully obliged.

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Now, over six million viewers have seen her TikTok upload.

“Eh ako lang po kasi medyo makapal ang face para mag-ask if pwede magpapicture ganon. Hala, si Sir JL game siya pag mapicture, hindi ko din alam na ganon yung mga action nya sa pictures,” she added.

(I was the audacious one to ask if we could take pictures together. And Sir JL was game. I didn’t know that he would pose the way he did.)

According to Sharye, Cruz was so chill and was so game when asked to take photos. | Contributed photo

CDN Digital then featured her video, which overflowed with comments from netizens who praised Cruz not just for being so game but also for how he looks.

Some comments read:

Eric Buenaflor: “Maipa idol JLC, nakalingkawas nas stress nga relationship… Heheheh looking good, bro.”

June Ann Olandesca-Paloma: “Baka di na magawa ang coffee sa sobrang kilig.”

Ghel Angela: “hahaha gikilig ko char!”

Marie Tapales: “Comeback movie na idol.”

Cherrie Ann Andebor: “Kagwapo jud JLC oi!”

For someone who has been working long hours, standing, smiling, and serving customers, Sharye surely made a night to remember in a couple of minutes with John Lloyd Cruz.

READ: John Lloyd Cruz, Isabel Santos bond in Thailand amid split rumors