CBCP at 40th EDSA: Pass Anti-Dynasty Bill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has called for the passage of an “authentic” Anti-Dynasty Bill as the country marks the 40th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power uprising on February 25.

The bishops stressed that political power “must remain in the people, not in a few.”

In a pastoral letter dated February 17 titled “Remember the Wonders the Lord Has Done” (Psalm 105:5), the CBCP urged Filipinos to hold leaders accountable and confront what it described as persistent corruption, impunity, and entrenched political structures that undermine the spirit of EDSA.

READ: Edsa at 40: Cebu Catholic schools urged to suspend classes Feb. 25

“So that we may hold power accountable, let us rally together for the passage of an authentic Anti-Dynasty Bill. Power must remain in the people, not in a few,” the bishops said.

‘Miracle of EDSA’

The statement commemorates the four decades since the February 22–25, 1986 uprising along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, where millions of Filipinos gathered in a peaceful revolt that ended the dictatorship of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

READ: ‘Marcos Part 2 unlikely,’ says priest ahead of 40th Edsa anniversary

The CBCP described EDSA as a “vast open-air cathedral of faith and peaceful defiance,” recalling how civilians—“clutching and praying the rosary, offering masses, singing hymns”—faced soldiers and tanks without violence.

“The dictatorship fell, not through violence but through quiet perseverance and power of piety and collective faith that clamored for justice and true change,” the letter read, calling the event the “Miracle of EDSA: People Power.”

READ: Cebu and the days leading to February 25, 1986

The bishops said the 1986 revolt was “not an accident, nor simply a human achievement,” but “a testament of God’s favor on His people.”

Threefold call: Remember, repent, respond

Marking the anniversary, the CBCP outlined what it called three “sacred duties”: to remember, to repent, and to respond.

Under “remember,” the bishops paid tribute to unnamed citizens who joined the protests, including “the mother shielding a soldier with her body” and “the elderly in wheelchairs reciting the rosary.” They urged Filipinos to sustain the “fire of EDSA” by retelling its story and renewing commitment to the common good.

Under “repent,” the CBCP acknowledged what it described as the country’s failure to fully live out EDSA’s promise of reform.

“We realize that we have squandered the gift of EDSA—the dawn of a new freedom. We became inured to it. We forgot that freedom is both a task and a duty,” the bishops said.

They cited “persistent poverty, entrenched graft, eroded trust, underdevelopment,” and warned against complacency and complicity in “systems and structures that mock EDSA’s promise.”

In calling for a response, the bishops emphasized honesty, love in action, and both personal and communal conversion. They urged the faithful to reject lies and dishonest practices, and to push institutions to abandon habits that perpetuate corruption.

Concrete proposals

Beyond reflection, the CBCP proposed specific actions.

These include fighting impunity, which the letter described as a lack of accountability where wrongdoing goes unpunished and “the powerful have nothing to fear.”

The bishops also encouraged the formation of local, diocesan, or parish-based volunteer groups to monitor public funds, programs, and projects, and to initiate dialogues and consultations that promote transparency and accountability.

They called on Filipinos to support “honest and competent leaders” and to begin early voter education in preparation for the 2028 national and local elections.

“All these require a revolution: a revolution of the heart,” the letter stated, adding that change begins in homes, parishes, institutions ,and communities.

Cebu schools urged to mark Feb. 25

In a related development, Archbishop Alberto Uy has urged Catholic schools and universities in Cebu to suspend regular classes on February 25, 2026, and instead hold reflection activities to commemorate the anniversary of EDSA.

In a pastoral message addressed to school leaders, Uy encouraged institutions to organize prayer services, recollections, forums, film screenings, classroom discussions, and community conversations.

He also proposed creative initiatives such as a “Parade of Heroes,” where students portray Filipino heroes to deepen appreciation of Philippine history and nationalism.

Uy said EDSA 1986 should be remembered not only as a political event but also as a moral and spiritual awakening, recalling how the uprising drew strength from prayer, faith, and peaceful resistance.

“Edsa was a moment when prayer met public life and conscience guided action,” he said. “It showed the world that faith and freedom can walk hand in hand.”

The call aligns with an initiative of the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines and the CBCP’s Episcopal Commission on Catholic Education, which has asked Catholic institutions to declare February 25 an academic holiday focused on civic formation and historical reflection.

Uy also cautioned against historical revisionism and misinformation, saying Catholic schools have a responsibility to form both minds and consciences, especially among students born long after 1986.

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