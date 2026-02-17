Atong Ang: His coddlers are liable under the law — DOJ

Charlie “Atong” Ang — NIÑO JESUS ORBETA (FILE PHOTO)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday asserted that persons coddling or helping fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang escape arrest are criminally liable under the law.

DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez reiterated that “any person who knowingly harbors, conceals, or assists a fugitive in evading arrest may be held criminally liable for obstruction of justice or as an accessory to the crime, depending on the facts.”

READ: Atong Ang: 3rd arrest warrant out for fugitive businessman

“Aiding the evasion of lawful arrest is a punishable offense under the law,” Martinez added in a statement.

Ang, wanted on charges arising from the disappearance and death of scores of cockfighting aficionados, has eluded arrest despite 10 raids in a span of one week conducted by law enforcement officials out to serve multiple warrants of arrest issued by lower courts.

A San Pablo City, Laguna court last week issued the third warrant against the billionaire gaming tycoon.

READ: Atong Ang manhunt: 10 raids in past week fail to find him — Remulla

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has doubled to PHP20 million the reward for any information leading to Ang’s arrest. His 20 co-accused—including both dismissed and active police officers—have all been apprehended.

Last week, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said “there is no record of Charlie Tiu Hay Ang’s entry or exit at any Cambodian border checkpoints.” (PNA)

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